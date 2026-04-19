"Tatort" check - One night, three locations: These films made do with little space Nightlife is not really their thing, one suspects. Nevertheless, Franziska Tobler (Eva Löbau) and Friedemann Berg (Hans-Jochen Wagner) have to investigate in the dark in "Tatort: Innere Angelegenheiten". A completely unclear murder in a Freiburg discotheque is to blame. Image: SWR/Benoît Linder Only at the end of their case do Franziska Tobler (Eva Löbau) and Friedemann Berg (Hans-Jochen Wagner) see the morning light. Behind them lies a night of truth, morality and trust. Image: SWR/Benoît Linder The murder weapon has disappeared. However, Franziska Tobler (Eva Löbau) finds something in the disco that could have been used as a murder weapon. Image: SWR/Benoît Linder Truth or duty? Riot policeman Jakub (Lasse Lehmann, second from left) rebels against his colleagues. Image: SWR/Benoît Linder Lawyer Simin Nadjafi (Proschat Madani) encourages her client Ramin Taremi (Omid Memar) not to make a statement. The evidence is extremely thin. Image: SWR/Benoît Linder What could have happened in the disco that led to the death of a rocker? Franziska Tobler (Eva Löbau) thinks about it ... Image: SWR/Benoît Linder Lawyer Simin Nadjafi (Proschat Madani) makes it anything but easy for interrogating inspector Friedemann Berg (Hans-Jochen Wagner). Image: SWR/Benoît Linder Laura Babayan (Nairi Hadodo, left) and Franziska Tobler (Eva Löbau) from the Freiburg CID have to try to keep the tense situation in the club under control. Image: SWR/Benoît Linder A dead rocker lies in the next room of a discotheque. Ramin Taremi (Omid Memar, right), a prolific offender, is a strong suspect, but he denies all guilt. Inspector Berg (Hans-Jochen Wagner) interrogates him and wants to find out the truth. Image: SWR/Benoît Linder The dead man was a member of the Freiburg rocker scene. Outside the disco, Franziska Tobler (Eva Löbau) has a hard time holding back the dead man's buddies. The rockers want revenge ... Image: SWR/Benoît Linder Six riot police officers discuss what they experienced in the disco. Head of operations Wolle Heizmann (Andreas Anke, third from left) is at odds with Mahmoud (Mouataz Alshaltouh, left), Mariam (Anna Bardavelidze, second from left), Jakub (Lasse Lehmann, third from left), Timo (Ben Felipe) and Pia (Caroline Hellwig). Image: SWR/Benoît Linder Shirin Mirsa (Awin Erfany, right) is the main suspect's girlfriend. She tells Franziska Tobler (Eva Löbau) how much her partner has changed - for the better. Image: SWR/Benoît Linder "Tatort" check - One night, three locations: These films made do with little space Nightlife is not really their thing, one suspects. Nevertheless, Franziska Tobler (Eva Löbau) and Friedemann Berg (Hans-Jochen Wagner) have to investigate in the dark in "Tatort: Innere Angelegenheiten". A completely unclear murder in a Freiburg discotheque is to blame. Image: SWR/Benoît Linder Only at the end of their case do Franziska Tobler (Eva Löbau) and Friedemann Berg (Hans-Jochen Wagner) see the morning light. Behind them lies a night of truth, morality and trust. Image: SWR/Benoît Linder The murder weapon has disappeared. However, Franziska Tobler (Eva Löbau) finds something in the disco that could have been used as a murder weapon. Image: SWR/Benoît Linder Truth or duty? Riot policeman Jakub (Lasse Lehmann, second from left) rebels against his colleagues. Image: SWR/Benoît Linder Lawyer Simin Nadjafi (Proschat Madani) encourages her client Ramin Taremi (Omid Memar) not to make a statement. The evidence is extremely thin. Image: SWR/Benoît Linder What could have happened in the disco that led to the death of a rocker? Franziska Tobler (Eva Löbau) thinks about it ... Image: SWR/Benoît Linder Lawyer Simin Nadjafi (Proschat Madani) makes it anything but easy for interrogating inspector Friedemann Berg (Hans-Jochen Wagner). Image: SWR/Benoît Linder Laura Babayan (Nairi Hadodo, left) and Franziska Tobler (Eva Löbau) from the Freiburg CID have to try to keep the tense situation in the club under control. Image: SWR/Benoît Linder A dead rocker lies in the next room of a discotheque. Ramin Taremi (Omid Memar, right), a prolific offender, is a strong suspect, but he denies all guilt. Inspector Berg (Hans-Jochen Wagner) interrogates him and wants to find out the truth. Image: SWR/Benoît Linder The dead man was a member of the Freiburg rocker scene. Outside the disco, Franziska Tobler (Eva Löbau) has a hard time holding back the dead man's buddies. The rockers want revenge ... Image: SWR/Benoît Linder Six riot police officers discuss what they experienced in the disco. Head of operations Wolle Heizmann (Andreas Anke, third from left) is at odds with Mahmoud (Mouataz Alshaltouh, left), Mariam (Anna Bardavelidze, second from left), Jakub (Lasse Lehmann, third from left), Timo (Ben Felipe) and Pia (Caroline Hellwig). Image: SWR/Benoît Linder Shirin Mirsa (Awin Erfany, right) is the main suspect's girlfriend. She tells Franziska Tobler (Eva Löbau) how much her partner has changed - for the better. Image: SWR/Benoît Linder

Freiburg's "Tatort" made do with three locations in one night, in which the detectives investigated in a disco. What was so special about the shoot - and which other famous films took place in such a small space?

Maximilian Haase

No time? blue News summarizes for you In "Tatort: Innere Angelegenheiten" , Freiburg detectives Tobler and Berg investigate a disco murder.

The crime thriller took place in just one night and at three locations where the crime was reconstructed.

Productions in confined spaces are extremely popular with filmmakers and audiences, as prominent examples show. Show more

No, it wasn't a classic experimental "Tatort" in which the Black Forest detectives Franziska Tobler (Eva Löbau) and Friedemann Berg (Hans-Jochen Wagner) investigated a crime in Freiburg.

It was about a dead man in a club and the reconstruction of a crime whose sequence of events is unclear.

Behind the classic crime scene backdrop - who did it and why - "Tatort: Innere Angelegenheiten" dealt with two subtext themes. One was more cinematographic, namely the question:

Does it get boring when a crime thriller takes place in only three locations? The other, even though it's about a purely "private" murder, is social and highly relevant right now.

What was it about?

A dead man lies in the next room of a Freiburg club. Ramin Taremi (Omid Memar) is the prime suspect, but he denies all guilt. The victim was a member of the rocker scene. In an interrogation room, Inspector Berg has the main suspect in his grasp. He receives support from his lawyer (Proschat Madani).

Meanwhile, outside the disco, Franziska Tobler is struggling to hold back the dead man's rocker buddies. They want revenge, while relatives of the suspect hold out in the club. Then there are five young riot police officers under the command of the experienced Wolle Heizmann (Andreas Anke).

The unit is apparently at odds over what actually happened that night - and what should be included in their report. The police officers stand under a road bridge and argue about this question.

What was it really about?

The experienced creative duo Bernd Lange (screenplay) and Robert Thalheim (director) are responsible for the case, which takes place over the course of one night. They recently directed "Tatort: Der Reini" for Südwest-Revier.

In addition to the technical realization, in which it was important for the police officers to discuss a known course of events, but which cannot be communicated to the audience "in plain language" before the crime thriller finale, this film is about honesty. In other words, about setting the record straight.

Tobler and Berg have to investigate colleagues, which is always unpleasant, but it's part of their job. Their job is to find out the truth and bring it to independent justice. An important statement, especially at a time when facts and truth have become elastic concepts for some.

Which famous films made do with minimal space?

Chamber plays are popular with filmmakers, critics and viewers for two reasons: firstly, they cost little and the shooting conditions are easy to control. Secondly, they rely one hundred percent on a good story that unfolds through dialog and acting.

The classic is, of course, Alfred Hitchcock's "The Window to the Courtyard" (1954). The main character played by James Stewart, a photographer confined to his room because of a broken leg, observes neighbors from his window and is convinced that he has discovered a murder.

Almost the entire film takes place in the photographer's room, from where he looks out into the courtyard and the apartments of the other house.

Just three years later, another one-location classic of film history was released in cinemas: "The Twelve Jurors" (1957) by Sidney Lumet is set almost entirely in the room of a courthouse where the jurors are searching for the truth.

Like "Tatort: Innere Angelegenheiten", it also explores themes such as the importance of a fair trial (or in "Tatort": a fair investigation) in our society.

The thriller genre also likes to work with few and narrow motifs: "Don't hang up!" (2002) is set almost entirely in a telephone booth in Manhattan and captivates with its real-time suspense. Lead actor Colin Farrell received widespread acclaim for his intense one-location performance.

In "Buried" (2010), Ryan Reynolds plays a man trapped in a coffin. "Locke" (2013), on the other hand, is set entirely in a car, with Tom Hardy as the only visible character.

What was so special about the shoot?

The shoot also had some special features: Why, for example, did the night-time scenes with the discussing police officers actually all take place under a (long) bridge?

Cinematographer Andreas Schäfauer reveals: "Because the film takes place within a few hours, it was essential to find an outdoor location for the scenes with the riot police that could provide consistent conditions throughout the entire shoot. The motif had to ensure that we could continue filming even when it was raining, so the actors wouldn't be standing in the rain."

Schäfauer also comments on another special feature: "Working with the actors was very intensive. You often have great actresses or actors on set, but they only have two days of shooting. It was different here because we shot with the police ensemble for ten days in a row, for example. With only three settings, we also had the luxury of shooting the respective locations chronologically."

What's next for "Tatort" with Tobler and Berg?

The pair's next case was already filmed in summer 2025 and is entitled "Angel Faces". In it, Tobler and Berg encounter the world of family influencers:

A murdered woman, a single mother of two, had tried to get started with her own channel - and also put her children in the spotlight.

She found role models for this life and business model in her environment. She turned her daughter into a successful advertising figure, while her son was broken by the sudden publicity. The investigation finally focuses on the dead woman's ex-husband. The film is expected to be broadcast in 2027.

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