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Spectacular Deep-Sea Footage One of the world’s most mysterious sharks makes its first appearance

Christian Thumshirn

17.6.2026

For decades, researchers mostly only encountered the goblin shark dead in fishing nets. Now, spectacular images show this rare deep-sea creature in its natural habitat—and shed new light on an almost unknown species.

17.06.2026, 11:27

The goblin shark is one of the rarest and least-studied sharks in the world. It lives at great depths, far from sunlight, and is sighted only extremely rarely.

The newly released images were captured during scientific deep-sea expeditions by the University of Hawaiʻi and the Minderoo-UWA Deep-Sea Research Centre in the Pacific, during which researchers made an extraordinary discovery.

A Mystery of the Deep Sea

This unusual species is considered a “living fossil” and has existed for millions of years with virtually no change. New observations could now help us learn more about its habitat and distribution.

The sensational images in the video above show a goblin shark in a place where hardly anyone has ever seen one before.

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