The 21st season of "Bauer, ledig, sucht" is about to start on TV channel 3+. A conversation with the presenter duo Christa Rigozzi and Marco Fritsche about love, marriage and farmer seduction tips.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The 21st season of "Bauer, ledig, sucht" starts in late summer on the 3+ TV channel.

The rural matchmaking show will once again be hosted by Christa Rigozzi (who has been with the show since 2010) and Marco Fritsche (who has been with the show since 2008).

"I've even dated a farmer," reveals presenter Marco Fritsche in an interview with blue News - before adding with a laugh: "At best, they're very passionate."

The 49-year-old from Appenzell has been hosting the matchmaking show "Bauer, ledig, sucht" since the second season, which was broadcast on TV channel 3+ in November 2008.

Fritsche, who made his love for actor August Wick public four years ago, should therefore know exactly what farmers in this country want when it comes to love - and what qualities are important to them in a potential partner.

Christa Rigozzi is asked for seduction tips

Christa Rigozzi, who has hosted "Bauer, single, sucht" since 2010, reveals that farmers regularly ask her for seduction tips.

"It will happen again in the next season," the 42-year-old reveals in an interview with blue News.

The presenter from Ticino found her true love at a young age - she has been going through life together with Giovanni "Gio" Marchese for more than a quarter of a century.

This is probably one of the reasons why Christa Rigozzi works so wonderfully in the role of TV matchmaker.

In the video, you can also find out from the Rigozzi/Fritsche duo how they think love has changed since the first season of "Bauer, single, sucht" 17 years ago.

