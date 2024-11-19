The film world is mourning the loss of Paul Teal: the "One Tree Hill" actor has died at the age of just 35. His fiancée announced on Instagram that the actor had lost his battle with cancer.

Teal died on November 15, 2024 at the age of 35.

Co-star Bethany Joy Lenz also addressed touching words to her friend in an emotional Instagram post.

Lenz emphasizes how much Teal stood out for his personality and generosity and regrets not having spent more time with him. Show more

"Paul, you were my soulmate, my future husband, my support and my future," writes actress Emilia Torello under a black and white photo of her with her fiancé Paul Teal.

With heartbreaking words, she bids farewell to the "most sensitive, inspiring, determined, self-disciplined and loving man".

Torello shares the sad news: Teal passed away on Friday, November 15, 2024, at the age of 35. He had "fought bravely". In the end, however, he was unable to beat the cancer, as reported by US "People" magazine, among others.

"While a part of me died with you, I promise to fight to find joy in life as hard as you fought to live every day," Torello continued, addressing the words to her late fiancé.

Bethany Joy Lenz: "Life is short - I keep thinking that"

Bethany Joy Lenz also bid farewell to her colleague in an emotional Instagram post. She was in front of the camera with the deceased 35-year-old in the role of Haley James-Scott for "One Tree Hill". Teal herself played the washed-up Hollywood star Josh in the seventh season of the series.

Co-star Lenz, who met Teal in 2006 in a theater performance of "The Notebook", remembers her friend: "He was shy and funny and so comfortable on stage. Wow. Like his second skin. You couldn't take your eyes off him."

To accompany her touching words, Lenz posted a video with pictures of her deceased colleague. The actress regrets one thing: that she saw too little of Teal.

After all, Lenz was also the one who hired Teal for the role of Josh in "One Tree Hill", which she also directed. "With his understated sense of humor and willingness to fully immerse himself in each character, Paul was perfect for this role. He was a joy to work with in any setting, and he was so generous."

"I wish there had been more. I wish I had called every time I wanted to, but then got distracted. Life is short. I keep thinking that this week. He was too young to die. Far too young. I'm stunned."

Teal was the type of person "who lit up a room without even trying". Lenz thanks her treasured friend: "I will miss you, Paul. Thank you for sharing your light with us."

