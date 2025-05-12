Nadja "Naddel" Abd el Farrag A photo from happy times: Nadja "Naddel" Abdel Farrag and Dieter Bohlen during their first relationship in 1994. Image: imago stock&people From 1999 to 2000, Nadja "Naddel" Abd el Farrag presented the RTLZWEI erotic magazine "peep". Image: KEYSTONE Richard "Mörtel" Lugner took Nadja "Naddel" Abd el Farrag (right) to the Vienna Opera Ball as a star guest in 2000. Image: KEYSTONE In the RTL series "S.O.S. Barracuda", Nadja "Naddel" Abd el Farrag appeared in three films as a policewoman in 2001 and 2002. Image: imago images/United Archives In 2004, Nadja "Naddel" Abd el Farrag (bottom left) moved to the RTL jungle camp and took part in the second season of "Ich bin ein Start - Holt mich raus". Image: KEYSTONE Nadja "Naddel" Abd el Farrag was well booked for a while and took part in "SAT.1 Promiboxen" in 2013, among other things Image: imago images/VISTAPRESS In 2018, Nadja "Naddel" Abd el Farrag presented her autobiography "Achterbahn" at the Leipzig Book Fair. Image: imago/Chris Emil Janßen Nadja "Naddel" Abd el Farrag made her last public appearance at Schlagermove 2024 in Hamburg. Image: IMAGO/Chris Emil Janßen Nadja "Naddel" Abd el Farrag A photo from happy times: Nadja "Naddel" Abdel Farrag and Dieter Bohlen during their first relationship in 1994. Image: imago stock&people From 1999 to 2000, Nadja "Naddel" Abd el Farrag presented the RTLZWEI erotic magazine "peep". Image: KEYSTONE Richard "Mörtel" Lugner took Nadja "Naddel" Abd el Farrag (right) to the Vienna Opera Ball as a star guest in 2000. Image: KEYSTONE In the RTL series "S.O.S. Barracuda", Nadja "Naddel" Abd el Farrag appeared in three films as a policewoman in 2001 and 2002. Image: imago images/United Archives In 2004, Nadja "Naddel" Abd el Farrag (bottom left) moved to the RTL jungle camp and took part in the second season of "Ich bin ein Start - Holt mich raus". Image: KEYSTONE Nadja "Naddel" Abd el Farrag was well booked for a while and took part in "SAT.1 Promiboxen" in 2013, among other things Image: imago images/VISTAPRESS In 2018, Nadja "Naddel" Abd el Farrag presented her autobiography "Achterbahn" at the Leipzig Book Fair. Image: imago/Chris Emil Janßen Nadja "Naddel" Abd el Farrag made her last public appearance at Schlagermove 2024 in Hamburg. Image: IMAGO/Chris Emil Janßen

Nadja Abd el Farrag, known as Naddel and former partner of Dieter Bohlen, is dead. The 60-year-old died on May 9 in Hamburg - her life was characterized by fame, illness and loneliness.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Naddel died of organ failure in a Hamburg clinic on May 9.

In recent years, she struggled with cirrhosis of the liver, alcohol problems and debts.

Her last public appearance was at Schlagermove 2024 - after which she retired. Show more

The former presenter, singer and partner of Dieter Bohlen is dead: Nadja Abd el Farrag, known as Naddel, died of organ failure in a Hamburg clinic on 9 May at the age of 60. This was reported by "Bild".

Her name was inextricably linked with pop titan Dieter Bohlen in the 1990s. The two were a couple from 1989 to 1996 and again from 1997 to 2001. Abd el Farrag later made a name for herself as a presenter of the RTL2 show "Peep" and as a participant in the first season of "Ich bin ein Star - Holt mich hier raus!" in 2004.

Over the past 15 years, Naddel has mainly caused a stir with negative headlines: Her life was dominated by alcohol problems, health crises and financial difficulties. In 2018, she revealed in her autobiography "Achterbahn" that she was suffering from cirrhosis of the liver - a consequence of her addiction problem, but also of the medication she was taking for her ADHD.

Dieter Bohlen with Naddel. KEYSTONE

Her mother supported her to the end

Despite medical warnings, she was unable to give up alcohol. She wrote openly in her book: "I only half-heartedly accepted the doctor's advice and reduced my consumption to one or two glasses of wine a week." This was obviously too much for her already ailing liver.

Her last years were characterized by loneliness and poverty. Shortly before her 60th birthday on March 5, 2025, she spoke openly about her precarious situation in an interview: "I only receive a pension of 200 euros." She sought help from RTL debt advisor Peter Zwegat twice - with moderate success.

In 2023, Hamburg entrepreneur Andreas Ellermann tried to get Naddel back on her feet. He supported her and organized a performance at Schlagermove in May 2024 - it was her last public appearance. After that, she retired and apparently lived with her mother again.

Ellermann recalls to Bild: "In the end, it just wasn't possible anymore. She was in poor health - but a good person. Her mother supported her to the end."