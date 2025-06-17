Copenhagen claims first place in the city rankings. Steffen Trumpf/dpa/dpa-tmn

Copenhagen takes the top spot in the Global Liveability Index - with top marks for education, stability and infrastructure. Switzerland impresses with Zurich and Geneva in top places.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you Copenhagen replaces Vienna as the world's most liveable city, achieving the highest scores in stability, education and infrastructure.

Two Swiss cities make it into the top five in the EIU's Global Liveability Index , which rates 173 cities worldwide.

While cities in the UK and Canada fall behind due to social problems and health deficiencies, countries such as Saudi Arabia and the UAE show significant progress. Show more

The Danish capital Copenhagen has snatched the top spot in the Economist Intelligence Unit's Global Liveability Index.

This ends Vienna's three-year reign as the world's most liveable city. Zurich scored the same number of points as Vienna and is therefore in second place.

Stability, education, infrastructure - 100 points! With this dream result, Copenhagen rises from second to first place - and makes cities such as Melbourne (4th place), Sydney and Adelaide look old.

Major cities in Japan, New Zealand and Canada also remain at the top.

The index at a glance

The Global Liveability Index takes a close look at 173 cities worldwide - according to 30 criteria, which are divided into five categories:

Stability, Healthcare, Culture & Environment, Education and Infrastructure.

Switzerland is represented in the top five with two cities. https://www.eiu.com/

The global average score of the city ranking remains stable at 76.1 points - but there is something bubbling under the surface.

Crisis in the UK - relapse due to riots and homelessness

Bitter news for the United Kingdom: London, Manchester and Edinburgh slip significantly in the city rankings. Reason: increasing social unrest and rising homelessness.

Canada is also affected by a setback - the health ratings for cities such as Calgary and Toronto have been revised downwards.

Nevertheless, North America's cities are holding their own. All 21 cities represented in the ranking continue to achieve a score of over 80 - and are therefore considered to be places with the highest quality of life.

Not everything is gloomy: Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates shine with progress in healthcare and education. The Middle East and North Africa region recorded the strongest increase in quality worldwide in 2025.

More videos from the department