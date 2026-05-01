The Oscar that Talankin is proudly holding in the air was lost on the way to Frankfurt. Archivbild: dpa

It should hardly come as a surprise to air travelers that a suitcase goes missing. But the fact that one of the most important film awards can also disappear came as a surprise to the award winner.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you Oscar winner Pawel Talankin is traveling from New York to Frankfurt with his award in his hand luggage.

At the airport in New York, he is asked to check the award in as luggage.

After that, the valuable film prize suddenly disappears. Show more

Oscar winner Pawel Talankin got rid of his golden boy in the meantime in the most curious way imaginable: The documentary filmmaker was asked to check the award in as luggage at New York airport on his way to Frankfurt, wrote his colleague David Borenstein on Instagram. But afterwards, there was no trace of the valuable film prize. They used the platform to ask the airline Lufthansa for help - with success.

Lufthansa has now announced that the Oscar has reappeared. A spokesperson was initially unable to provide any information about the circumstances of the disappearance. "We can confirm that the Oscar statue is now in our care in Frankfurt. We are already in direct contact with the guest in order to arrange the personal handover as quickly as possible. We sincerely regret the inconvenience caused and have apologized to the owner," the airline said in a statement.

Checked in as baggage in a cardboard box

According to Borenstein, the trophy was taken from the Russian by security staff on the grounds that it could be used as a weapon on board. According to the filmmaker, it was then checked in as baggage in a cardboard box.

Talankin received the award in March for "A Nobody against Putin" as the best documentary film. The film is a German co-production (including Arte and ZDF) and can be seen on arte.tv.