  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Hollywood mourns Oscar winner Diane Keaton is dead

Philipp Fischer

11.10.2025

US actress Diane Keaton has died in California at the age of 79.
US actress Diane Keaton has died in California at the age of 79.
Archivbild: IMAGO/ZUMA Wire

Oscar winner Diane Keaton has died at the age of 79. A family spokesperson told the US magazine "People" on Saturday.

11.10.2025, 21:11

11.10.2025, 21:44

The actress, known for countless films, won an Oscar in 1978 for her role as Annie Hall in Woody Allen's film "The Urban Neurotic".

Keaton died in California, said the family spokesperson. He gave no other details and asked that the family's privacy be accepted.

Keaton became known to many movie lovers for Francis Ford Coppola's mafia epic "The Godfather" and its sequels. She has starred in numerous films throughout her career and has won several awards. She has also worked as a director.

More to follow.