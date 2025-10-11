US actress Diane Keaton has died in California at the age of 79. Archivbild: IMAGO/ZUMA Wire

Oscar winner Diane Keaton has died at the age of 79. A family spokesperson told the US magazine "People" on Saturday.

Philipp Fischer

The actress, known for countless films, won an Oscar in 1978 for her role as Annie Hall in Woody Allen's film "The Urban Neurotic".

RIP Diane Keaton, 79.

Oscar-winning star of Annie Hall, brilliant in the Godfather and Father of the Bride movies. One of Hollywood’s greatest actresses, and a delightful lady. Sad news. pic.twitter.com/rwxUWCaLHp — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) October 11, 2025

Keaton died in California, said the family spokesperson. He gave no other details and asked that the family's privacy be accepted.

Keaton became known to many movie lovers for Francis Ford Coppola's mafia epic "The Godfather" and its sequels. She has starred in numerous films throughout her career and has won several awards. She has also worked as a director.

