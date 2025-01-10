Otto Schenk acted himself, directed operas and plays. Now the 94-year-old Austrian has died. imago/Rudolf Gigler

The Austrian actor, theater and opera director Otto Schenk has died at the age of 94. This was confirmed by his son Konstantin.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you Otto Schenk directed at renowned opera houses worldwide, including the Metropolitan Opera and the Bavarian State Opera.

He was known for his detailed, naturalistic style and successes such as Wagner's "Ring des Nibelungen".

He also directed the Theater in der Josefstadt until 1997 and remained active into old age. Show more

He worked at the operas and theaters in Munich, Düsseldorf, Berlin, Cologne and Hamburg. At the Metropolitan Opera in New York, he staged the entire "Ring des Nibelungen" by Richard Wagner.

His son estimates that his father, who was considered a workhorse and was sometimes on stage and in front of the camera at the same time as directing, was responsible for around 150 to 200 productions. Schenk's operas "Der Rosenkavalier" and "Die Fledermaus" at the Bavarian State Opera are particularly highly regarded.

Anna Netrebko appreciated his "funny and uncomplicated manner"

He celebrated his breakthrough in opera in 1962 with his production of Alban Berg's "Lulu" at the Vienna State Opera. This was followed by engagements at all the world's major opera houses. Opera star Anna Netrebko appreciated his "funny and uncomplicated manner". He became known for his almost pedantic, detail-loving naturalism. His productions were never allowed to be too modern or artificial.

He directed the Theater in der Josefstadt in Vienna for almost ten years until 1997. The audience loved "the Schenk", who always lived without scandal or airs and graces. "You have to be grateful that you are overrated," Schenk once said. He spent a total of 70 years on or behind the stage. Even in old age, Schenk often appeared at readings.

More from the Entertainment section