"Three beautiful days" Our Basel resident tests us in the carnival quiz - and it comes as it must

Selena Bao

11.3.2025

Ever heard of Waggis? Schyssdräggzygli? Räppli? Neither have we. But in Zurich, the carnival also takes place in summer and is called the Street Parade. Our Basel girl Selena probably knows that now too.

11.03.2025, 10:33

11.03.2025, 14:34

It's that time again: "Die drey scheenschte Dääg" are just around the corner and the whole of Basel is back in its element. The Basel carnival is the biggest in Switzerland and the most important in the Gospel. It speaks for the city's culture and was declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 2017.

But how well does the rest of Switzerland actually know about this major event? Selena from Basel tests this on her employees in the newsroom. And most of them are from the greater Zurich area. But see for yourself.

