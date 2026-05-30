"Love is less about finding the prince or princess of your dreams and more about making something of what you've found": psychologist Leon Windscheid. Picture: ZDF und Johanna Wittig

Leon Windscheid, Germany's best-known psychologist, explores the world's most popular emotion in a two-part documentary. Do we love differently in the digital age? What fundamental mistakes do we make when dating online?

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you In two "Terra X" documentaries , German psychologist Leon Windscheid looks at two of the most important questions surrounding the most popular human emotion: love.

Episode one "Love: How it comes" will be broadcast on Sunday, May 31, 7.30 pm on ZDF; episode two "Love: How it stays" will be broadcast on Sunday, June 7, 7.30 pm.

In the interview for the double love documentary, Leon Windscheid explains why we often make a crucial mistake with dating apps and what really matters in a happy long-term relationship. Show more

Leon Windscheid, your documentary about love has two episodes. The first asks how love comes about. The second wants to explore how love stays. Which is the more exciting question for you?

I think both belong together. Young people are mainly interested in the beginning, in falling in love. We are living with the phenomenon that more and more young people are reporting loneliness. They find that it is becoming increasingly difficult to get to know each other. One reason for this is that many people have drifted into an online world - especially young people. Older people, who are already a bit further on in life, are more interested in how love remains. What can be done to keep a relationship fresh and exciting. Nevertheless, both questions are equally important for us humans.

What is our biggest problem with love?

An exaggerated sense of entitlement. Many people think that everything has to be just like in a Disney movie, musical or cheesy Netflix series. And then you come up against the reality that the perfect person or partner doesn't exist. A London researcher told me that people today are looking for a partner with absolutely crazy ideas. With goals and aspirations that cannot be realized. Because people have rough edges, something that is often ignored in our world and life of constant optimization.

Have social media and the pursuit of perfection destroyed the concept of classic young love?

That is an interesting theory, and there is certainly some truth to it. But it is rarely the case that only one reason is responsible for time phenomena such as the loneliness of young people. There are also biological and social factors that play a role. Nevertheless, for the first time in human history, we are experiencing a phenomenon in which a large proportion of our social interactions have shifted to the digital world. We are often no longer physically facing each other when we interact. If kids today have five or six hours of screen time a day, that's comparable to five to six hours of television a day in the past. If people had lived or raised their children like that back then, the educational alarm bells would have gone off. They would have said: this is anything but healthy.

A number of dating sites promise - sometimes with the help of psychological tests - to find the most suitable partner for the customers out there. Can algorithms make love easier for us?

We didn't focus explicitly on dating sites and matching for this documentary. However, the topics discussed there do play a role in both of our films. You have to avoid making a fundamental mistake with dating sites and matching: It is by no means the case that all we have to do is find the right person with the right characteristics and then everything will be great. A functioning partnership means building something together. Even if two people fall head over heels in love with each other at the beginning, it doesn't mean that you can then just sit back and relax forever. A long-lasting relationship is always about doing and making. Love is not something simple. It can be beautiful at the beginning, but you also have to do something to make it last.

What is love when you look at it purely physiologically?

It's a very complex feeling because two contradictory processes take place in the body. On the one hand, a lot of happiness is released. We produce a lot of serotonin and dopamine when we are in love. On the other hand, the body also experiences a stress reaction: cortisol and adrenaline are released. So we are high and stressed. This is a state that demands quite a lot from us. You can imagine that a dating app can hardly cope with this. The real work comes after the match.

Romantic feelings in romantic places? What does it actually take for love to succeed? Leon Windscheid addresses this question in the two documentaries "Love: How it comes" and "Love: How it stays". Image: ZDF und Mika Völker

You often hear the saying "love is a decision" these days, which means something like "love is work". Does your research support this theory?

When the butterflies in your stomach have flown away, at some point the work begins. But it doesn't have to feel stale or exhausting. I like the concept of love in the sense of self-expansion: I expand my self by making a connection with another person. This brings new thoughts into my head, perhaps a new sense of humor and much more. Things that I didn't have on my own. Of course, there is also the effect of two people being completely aligned. Then this effect fizzles out and it can become quite boring. At some point, you're sitting at the picnic table in the same functional jacket and just keep quiet. To prevent this from happening, it makes sense for each partner to have their own space and to spend time alone. This allows new things to enter the relationship.

The butterflies from the beginning of a love affair don't usually come back?

Yes, they can. In flashes. An American researcher told me about an image of love as a flying fish. It spends most of its life under the surface of the water, as befits a fish. And that's a good thing. There is the job, the house, the children, everyday life. But there are those brief moments when the fish flies above the surface of the water. These are the moments when we feel the butterflies in our stomach again. So if you live like a flying fish, you may have done everything right when it comes to love.

Are there different typical reasons why couples break up at different stages of life?

One factor that applies to everyone is time. For many couples, satisfaction with the relationship decreases over time. Some then break up and I am not an advocate of the view that this is always a defeat. Many people break up and realize afterwards: I'm much better now. Maintaining a relationship for many, many years despite many problems and frustrations is not a value in itself. But there are also exceptions: Couples for whom satisfaction increases over the course of the relationship. Because you know and appreciate each other better and better. Because you have learned that you can rely on each other. However, there are typical separation situations: When the second child has grown up, for example, we experience a peak in separations in many countries.

You also deal with arranged marriages in the film. Are people who live in such relationships unhappier than those who have chosen their partner themselves?

We didn't investigate this statistically, but we were out and about in London in a district where many people with an Indian background live. We approached couples on the street and asked them how they got together. And I was totally surprised that four or five out of maybe six or seven couples we asked admitted without hesitation that their marriages were arranged by relatives. Of course, I thought that something like that would be impossible and totally unacceptable today. But the interviewees saw it very differently. They were happy to have found their partner this way. That they had the chance to get to know each other over years and decades. Some of these couples actually seemed very much in love.

Did you ask whether the final decision as to whether they were matched was up to the couple themselves?

We couldn't go into detail in the street survey, but I had the impression that nowadays people do have a say in this type of matchmaking and that the principle of forced marriage is not the predominant one. Arranged marriage seems to me to be more like a proposal in this culture. One that seems to fit more often. I don't want to promote this approach, but I do want to point out that there is more than one way to find the right partner.

Has this changed your view of love?

It has reinforced at least one theory for me: That love is less about finding the prince or princess of your dreams and more about making something of what you've found.

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