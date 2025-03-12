Selena from Basel wants to convince Yannik from Lucerne to join the Basel carnival. The outsider is even allowed to climb onto a float during the Cortège. Nevertheless, he doesn't let the whistling talk him down.

Selena Bao

No time? blue News summarizes for you Selena Livia Bao and Yannik Tschan experience the Cortège, or parade, at the Basel Carnival and receive plenty of presents.

The two blue News editors also have the exclusive opportunity to take a look behind the scenes of the "Stadtdyfeli" float clique

No tourist in Basel leaves the carnival without trying some flour soup. Even Yannik from Lucerne can't miss out on this specialty. Show more

The drey scheenschte Dääg, or carnival, is of course all about celebrating. And the people of Basel live this to the full.

But there are a few faux pas, as blue News reporter Yannik Tschan quickly realizes during his visit to the city on the banks of the Rhine.

Can the Lucerne native still make friends with the Basel carnival?

Bebbis and Waggis are not stingy during carnival

No Bebbi and especially no Waggis is stingy during Fasnacht. That's why even outsiders like Yannik Tschan are given plenty of presents at the Cortège.

And so he also gets to taste onions and - most importantly - flour soup.

While the Lucerne native's motivation still leaves a lot to be desired, Basel's Selena Livia Bao 's love of carnival seems tireless.

But even she puts her foot in her mouth. She reveals which one in the video above. But shh, please don't tell any Bebbi.

The Cortège takes place for the second time today, Wednesday, March 12, 2025, from 1.30 pm to 6 pm. Over 10,000 carnival revellers will celebrate their motif in formations of various sizes.

