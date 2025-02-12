Patricia Blanco at the Hamburg Press Ball 2020. KEYSTONE

After just four months in a relationship, reality actress Patricia Blanco is single again. She only got engaged to her new boyfriend at the turn of the year with a lot of fanfare.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Reality TV actress Patricia Blanco and her fiancé Ben have split up after just four months of dating.

The two had only met in October 2024 and got engaged on New Year's Eve, but now they want to keep their distance and are not commenting further on the break-up.

Blanco was previously in a relationship with Andreas Ellermann for four years, but this relationship also ended in 2023 without a wedding. Show more

The new year could hardly have started any happier for Patricia Blanco. But after getting engaged on New Year's Eve, it's all over again with her new boyfriend. Patricia Blanco is single again. This is reported by "RTL.de".

"Unfortunately, we have to announce the separation of Patricia Blanco and her fiancé Ben today," reads a statement in which Blanco's management confirms the break-up. It was "a love with a lot of upswing, a very intense and beautiful time", but "unfortunately without a happy ending".

The letter continues: "Both want to treat each other with respect and now need some distance. It was agreed not to comment publicly on this topic."

At the beginning of the year, Blanco was still raving: "Really great man"

Patricia Blanco and the Hamburg entrepreneur met at a party in October 2024. According to the 53-year-old, she had not expected his proposal on New Year's Eve.

After all, they had only been a couple for a few weeks. Nevertheless, the reality actress and daughter of pop singer Roberto Blanco was over the moon: "He's a really, really great man. And I also feel very comfortable," she told RTL shortly after the engagement.

Patricia Blanco was most recently a couple with presenter and real estate businessman Andreas Ellermann (60) for around four years. They got engaged in 2020 and again in 2022. However, they never got married. In 2023, they announced their separation - followed by a public war of the roses.

More videos from the department