The new year could hardly have started any happier for Patricia Blanco. But after getting engaged on New Year's Eve, it's all over again with her new boyfriend. Patricia Blanco is single again. This is reported by "RTL.de".
"Unfortunately, we have to announce the separation of Patricia Blanco and her fiancé Ben today," reads a statement in which Blanco's management confirms the break-up. It was "a love with a lot of upswing, a very intense and beautiful time", but "unfortunately without a happy ending".
The letter continues: "Both want to treat each other with respect and now need some distance. It was agreed not to comment publicly on this topic."
At the beginning of the year, Blanco was still raving: "Really great man"
Patricia Blanco and the Hamburg entrepreneur met at a party in October 2024. According to the 53-year-old, she had not expected his proposal on New Year's Eve.
After all, they had only been a couple for a few weeks. Nevertheless, the reality actress and daughter of pop singer Roberto Blanco was over the moon: "He's a really, really great man. And I also feel very comfortable," she told RTL shortly after the engagement.
Patricia Blanco was most recently a couple with presenter and real estate businessman Andreas Ellermann (60) for around four years. They got engaged in 2020 and again in 2022. However, they never got married. In 2023, they announced their separation - followed by a public war of the roses.