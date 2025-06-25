"It belongs to my wife," Calogero (right), the still-owner, begins his review. Expert Detlev Kümmel (left) and presenter Horst Lichter listen attentively. Picture: ZDF

The ZDF flea market show "Bares für Rares" is a lively affair. The bear goes crazy with dealer Susanne Steiger. In the episode, there is a near-collision with the studio decorations.

Antiques expert Detlev Kümmel really likes what he is presented with.

A clear case: Steiff. Even the drawstring is still the original piece.

It is soon clear that the colossus will cause a stir among the dealers. As a result, Susanne Steiger saddles up the bear and ends up almost making the acquaintance of the studio deco. Show more

Great excitement on Tuesday afternoon in the "Bares für Rares" studio: Susanne Steiger's bear goes berserk. But don't worry: this is not the return of a "problem bear".

"It belongs to my wife," Calogero, the current owner, begins the review. "She got it as a present from her grandmother between 1962 and 1964."

However, the gift was not a joy back then. On the contrary: "She didn't play with it." Why was that? "She was terrified of it."

Horst Lichter: "It's huge"

Presenter Horst L ichter is understanding: "It's huge, too." So the furry four-legged friend was first in the parents' living room and later in the bedroom.

Following the death of Calogero's parents-in-law, the bear now wants to spend his retirement with a collector "so that he can have a nice retirement".

Antiques expert Detlev Kümmel really likes what he is presented with "You can see the high quality and the red wheels give it away."

A clear case: Steiff. The button in the left ear is the Teddypass. Even the pull cord is still the original piece.

The hairy animal is a riding bear

The hairy colleague is not a standing bear, but a riding bear: one sits on it, the other pulls. "That would still work today. The strength is absolutely there," summarizes the expert.

By now, the TV audience suspects that the dealers will certainly try it out.

The age can also be clearly determined - and not just because of the glass eyes. The bear enchants with 1960s charm.

Excitement in the Bares für Rares studio: the bear goes through with dealer Susanne Steiger. Picture: ZDF

"Then the bear is about the same age as me," says Horst Lichter - born in 1962 - and adds with a loud laugh as he lovingly strokes his bald head: however, he himself is "not quite as hairy".

The price for the nostalgic animal? "You mustn't forget: The teddy was a fortune back then," says dealer Kümmel. Today, 350 to 400 euros is realistic.

"It has passed the TÜV!"

It is foreseeable that the Steiff colossus will cause a stir among dealers. Walter "Waldi" Lehnertz calls gallantly: "Young lady, take a seat", and Susanne Steiger saddles up the bear.

Off they go on a wild ride.

So wild, in fact, that the studio decorations make the acquaintance of rider and mount. Fortunately, everything remains intact. Waldi just shrugs his shoulders: "It passed the MOT." Perhaps a value enhancement feature?

David Suppes wins the race for the highest bid. 450 euros change hands. Waldi is impressed: "The fact that Susi has already ridden it makes it worth 600."

