During a mission in the North Sea, a deep-sea diver loses contact with his colleagues. There is little time to save him. After a documentary about the true incident, the thriller "Last Breath" will be released by blue Cinema on May 8.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you From May 8, the thriller "Last Breath" tells the true story of a dramatic diving accident in the North Sea, based on the documentary of the same name.

Starring: Finn Cole, Simu Liu and Woody Harrelson as British professional divers battling against time and the forces of nature in a rescue mission.

Despite the Hollywood production, director Alex Parkinson stays close to the real events, focusing on emotions and authentic diving scenes. Show more

Six years ago, Alex Parkinson's documentary "Last Breath" told the impressive story of an almost hopeless underwater rescue mission. It goes without saying that Hollywood was not long in coming: Now a new feature film is based on the deep-sea mission.

Finn Cole ("Peaky Blinders"), Marvel star Simu Liu ("Shang-Chi") and jack-of-all-trades Woody Harrelson play the British professional divers. The film is also directed by Alex Parkinson, who is making his feature film debut.

Hollywood stars as everyday heroes

"We wanted to get as close as possible," Harrelson (63) tells the news agency DPA in an interview in London. The actors met the real heroes in person. Harrelson plays the experienced Duncan Allcock. "I found him really fascinating. I probably couldn't have done his accent authentically, but I tried to get as close to him as possible. He's just a very likeable person."

In contrast to his film colleagues Cole and Liu, who underwent weeks of training in the water to master the challenging underwater scenes, Harrelson himself did not have to dive. "It's something that's hard to simulate," he says. "The guys did a really great job."

Routine operation becomes a rescue mission

Finn Cole plays Chris Lemons, a deep-sea diver who is still at the beginning of his career. Chris is looking forward to a big job in the North Sea off the coast of Aberdeen in Scotland. He is to carry out routine maintenance work on a gas pipeline at depth. Together with the experienced Duncan (Harrelson) and the professional but aloof Dave Yuasa (Liu), he begins the challenging mission on board the special ship Tharos.

Chris and his teammates live in pressurized chambers during their 28-day mission. Using a diving bell, they are transported to the underwater gas pipes at depths of up to 300 meters, where they carry out routine maintenance work. Shortly after the start, gathering storms and technical problems cause serious problems for the divers. When the Tharos' dynamic positioning system fails, the ship begins to drift out of control.

The old hand Duncan watches the underwater disaster unfold in his diving bell via video. Dave is only just able to get to safety. But Chris' supply line gets tangled up in the complex system of underwater pipelines and finally breaks. The current pulls him away and he is stranded on the seabed in icy darkness - with no means of communication and only ten minutes of emergency air. A desperate race against time and adverse conditions begins for his crew.

Close to the true story

"The advantage of the feature film was that it gave me a lot more creative freedom," says director Parkinson. "I was able to make the whole thing much bigger - both in terms of scope and staging - and at the same time concentrate much more on the emotional impact of the events. For me, the film is therefore something of a complementary counterpart to the documentary."

"Last Breath" is visually fascinating and oppressive at the same time. The fact that documentary filmmaker Parkinson makes little use of the aforementioned creative leeway and stays close to the actual events does not help the film. According to Parkinson himself, he only changed a few things and speaks of "an extension of the truth". There could have been a little more dramatization.

More space is given to the emotions of those involved than in the documentary, which is sometimes moving. However, diving scenes and technical decisions dominate the movie - and rightly so. The fact that Chris runs out of oxygen is the central element of tension in the film, which, with a running time of 92 minutes, doesn't leave much room for other plot elements. In the end, however, "Last Breath" is not as thrilling as it should have been given the subject matter.

The film will be shown at blue Cinema from May 8, 2025.

