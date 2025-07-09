Jessie and D'Lila Combs, the daughters of Sean "P. Diddy" Combs, publicly supported their father and attended the court proceedings. Keystone

Jessie and D'Lila Combs, the daughters of Sean "P. Diddy" Combs, have launched their own fashion brand. Just one week after Sean Combs' sentencing.

No time? blue News summarizes for you While Sean Combs awaits sentencing, his 18-year-old twin daughters Jessie and D'Lila are launching their own fashion brand.

The products are not yet available, but anyone interested can put their name on a waiting list.

The twins are publicly behind their father and were present during negotiations. Show more

After rapper and music producer Sean "P. Diddy" Combs was found guilty on two counts of transportation for the purpose of prostitution, he is now awaiting sentencing at the Metropolitan Detention Center, which is scheduled for October 3.

Combs' daughters, Jessie and D'Lila Combs, are using the time to announce their own fashion brand. "12TWINTY1 is finally here! We've been waiting our whole lives for this moment - and it's surreal to finally share it with you," the 18-year-old twins wrote in a post on Instagram.

The brand aims to strengthen identity and self-confidence, as they write. "This is not just a brand. It's our story," they say. The name reflects their birthday, December 21.

In the comments of the post, Jessie and D'Lila Combs receive many congratulations. Only a few comments point out the condemnation of their father.

The products are not yet available, but those interested can already put their names on a waiting list. It is unclear exactly which items will be on offer and at what price.

Following the arrest of Sean Combs in December, they released a statement together with other children of Combs. "The past month has left our family devastated," it reads. Many people had condemned both their father and themselves "based on accusations, conspiracy theories and false narratives". The family would stand united behind Combs and support him.

The twins were also repeatedly on site during the court hearings. At the end of May, they graduated from high school in the middle of the hearings.

Jessie and D'Lila are the daughters of Sean Combs and Kim Porter, who died of pneumonia in 2018. The twins are also active influencers and have around 780,000 followers on Instagram. They often pose together in front of the camera and wear identical outfits.

