Sylvester Stallone might consider devoting himself to painting after one of his works fetched almost half a million US dollars at an auction for AIDS research.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Sylvester Stallone had his painting "Knocking Heads" auctioned off at an amfAR Foundation gala in Las Vegas.

The actor's work of art fetched 410,000 US dollars.

The painting, created after "Creed II", shows bright colors and pensive faces.

In addition to the artwork, a guest role in Stallone's series "Tulsa King" was also auctioned off for 300,000 US dollars.

Stallone and his wife were honored with an Award of Instpiration. Show more

For those who didn't know, Sylvester Stallone (78) paints. Not full-time as a professional, but apparently so well that someone was prepared to pay 410,000 US dollars (the equivalent of around 367,000 francs) for a work of art by him.

This is what happened at a gala organized by the Foundation for AIDS Research, or amfAR for short, which hosted a charity event in Las Vegas. The "Rocky" star and his wife Jennifer Flavin (56) were also invited. The couple were honored at the event with an Award of Inspiration for their charity work.

The evening was hosted by Jay Leno (74) , who recently suffered serious injuries in a serious fall. According to "The Hollywood Reporter", a total of over three million US dollars was raised on the evening.

Painting "Knocking Heads" was created after "Creed II"

A large contribution to the donations raised was made by an auctioned painting that was painted by Sylvester Stallone himself. The colorful painting changed hands for almost half a million US dollars.

The artwork entitled "Knocking Heads" is full of bright shades of green, yellow and red. It features pensive faces and a depiction of Stallone as the iconic character Rocky Balboa. As "The Hollywood Reporter" reports, the painting is said to have been created after "Creed II".

In addition to the artwork, a role for the next season of "Tulsa King" was also auctioned off. The series with Sylvester Stallone runs on Paramount+. David Glasser (53), producer of the series, offered a so-called walk-on-screen role, which went for 300,000 US dollars (the equivalent of around 268,000 francs).

This article was created with the help of artificial intelligence (AI). All content created by AI is verified by the editorial team.

