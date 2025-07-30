Pamela Anderson kisses Liam Neeson on the cheek at the premiere of "The Naked Gun" in London on July 22, 2025. Picture: IMAGO/i Images

Hollywood has a new dream couple: Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson are said to have found each other not only in front of the camera but also in real life during the filming of the new "The Naked Gun" comedy.

Jenny Keller

No time? blue News summarizes for you Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson are a couple: their romance began during the filming of "The Naked Gun" in May 2024.

According to insiders, the actor couple spend a lot of time at Anderson's house in Canada.

Anderson and Neeson play the leading roles in the remake of "The Naked Gun". The film is now showing in Swiss cinemas. Show more

What began as a scripted romance now seems to be a reality: Pamela Anderson (58) and Liam Neeson (73) are officially a couple, according to several media outlets.

As reported by the Daily Mail, among others, the spark was ignited in May 2024 during the filming of the remake of "The Naked Gun" in Atlanta.

"It's a budding romance. Honest and sincere - and it's obvious they're very attached to each other," an insider told People magazine.

"Pam is very attracted to Liam because he's completely open to her way of thinking and her way of life, especially her approach to fame," a source told Daily Mail. As a result, the relationship has steadily deepened.

Kiss at a press event in London

Anderson is said to rave to friends that Neeson is "in love with her", brings flowers and spends time with her dogs and sons.

Very familiar: Dylan Jagger Lee and Brandon Thomas Lee (sons of Pamela Anderson), Daniel Neeson and Micheál Neeson (sons of Liam Neeson) pose together with Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson on the red carpet at the premiere of "The Naked Gun" on July 28, 2025 in New York City. Image: IMAGO/UPI Photo

In recent days, the couple have appeared strikingly familiar, first on the red carpet at the premiere of "The Naked Gun" in New York, then at the premiere in London. At a press event, Anderson almost kissed Neeson on the lips.

Anderson also hinted at what everyone was thinking on Instagram with a wink: "Love is in the air." She also posted the song "L-O-V-E" by Nat King Cole.

Liam Neeson: "I'm madly in love with her"

The couple are said to spend a lot of time at Anderson's house in Canada, away from the spotlight. There she cooks, gardens and lives a simple everyday life.

Pamela Anderson has distanced herself from the classic star cult in recent years. After decades in the spotlight - from the TV series "Baywatch" to scandalous headlines - she now lives a deliberately secluded life.

She doesn't wear make-up, largely avoids social media and focuses on naturalness - a deliberate break with her former image.

Her Netflix documentary "Pamela: A Love Story" (2023) showed her as a reflective, media-critical person who looks at her past with composure and self-determination.

Neeson's enthusiasm for Anderson was already noticeable earlier: in an interview with "People" in October 2024, he declared

"I'm madly in love with her. She's great to work with. I can't praise her enough. No huge ego. She just comes to do the work. She's funny and so uncomplicated."

Happiness in love after eventful years

Pamela Anderson, for her part, describes Liam Neeson as a "perfect gentleman" who genuinely cares for her. "He brings out the best in you - with respect, kindness and depth of experience."

Looks in love: Liam Neeson and Pamela Anderson at the German premiere of "The Naked Gun" ("Die nackte Kanone") in Berlin. Picture: Jens Kalaene/dpa

Both Anderson and Neeson have eventful life stories. Anderson was married four times - most famously to Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee (1995 to 1998), the father of her sons.

Neeson, on the other hand, was married to actress Natasha Richardson from 1994 until her tragic death in an accident in 2009. Since then, the actor has largely stayed out of the public eye when it comes to love affairs.

Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson as a surprising on-screen duo in "The Naked Gun" (2025) - in the remake of the cult comedy, the two are not only side by side in front of the camera. IMAGO/Landmark Media

In the film "The Naked Gun", a remake of the legendary slapstick comedy from the 1980s, Neeson takes on the role of the bumbling investigator Detective Frank Drebin Jr.

Anderson, meanwhile, plays Beth, a glamorous nightclub singer. The film has been running in Swiss cinemas since this week.

