It's a new start for Pamela Anderson: the 57-year-old now wants to become a serious actress. Her debut is a triumph - and she is not the only one who is surprised.

Fabian Tschamper

No time? blue News summarizes for you Pamela Anderson stars in the drama "The Last Showgirl", which she realized together with director Gia Coppola.

Coppola, granddaughter of Francis Ford Coppola and niece of Sofia Coppola, met Anderson through her son.

The film deals with ageing in show business and celebrated its Swiss premiere at the Zurich Film Festival. Show more

SeeingPamela Anderson in a movie about an ageing showgirl is no coincidence. The 57-year-old met director Gia Coppola through her son.

With her, she brought the drama "The Last Showgirl" to the screen.

Coppola is only 38 years old, but she is the granddaughter of legendary director Francis Ford Coppola - and the niece of another director in the family: Sofia Coppola.

Reality and fiction merge in the drama

Pamela Anderson and Gia Coppola have created a touching work about growing old in show business, with the boundaries between reality and fiction sometimes blurring, at least for Pamela Anderson.

The film premiered at the Zurich Film Festival in September 2024. blue News had the opportunity to speak to Pamela Anderson and Gia Coppola.

Here is the interview in full length.

"The Last Showgirl" opens in all blue Cinema cinemas on March 20.

More from the Entertainment section