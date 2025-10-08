"WWM" contestant continues gambling by mistake A momentary lapse of judgment almost cost Annalena Ziege a lot of money and her ticket to the final. Image: RTL / Stefan Gregorowius Günther Jauch provides hidden help in some places. Image: RTL / Stefan Gregorowius Hendrik Stamm is not familiar with the papal election, but makes it to the final. Image: RTL / Stefan Gregorowius Evi Kienberger is too risk-averse and falls back to 500 euros. Image: RTL / Stefan Gregorowius Daniel Nixdorf also reaches 16,000 euros and a ticket to the final. Image: RTL / Stefan Gregorowius Sandra Pedersen earns 64,000 euros with her knowledge. Image: RTL / Stefan Gregorowius Marc Offenbacher continues in the next show. Image: RTL / Stefan Gregorowius "WWM" contestant continues gambling by mistake A momentary lapse of judgment almost cost Annalena Ziege a lot of money and her ticket to the final. Image: RTL / Stefan Gregorowius Günther Jauch provides hidden help in some places. Image: RTL / Stefan Gregorowius Hendrik Stamm is not familiar with the papal election, but makes it to the final. Image: RTL / Stefan Gregorowius Evi Kienberger is too risk-averse and falls back to 500 euros. Image: RTL / Stefan Gregorowius Daniel Nixdorf also reaches 16,000 euros and a ticket to the final. Image: RTL / Stefan Gregorowius Sandra Pedersen earns 64,000 euros with her knowledge. Image: RTL / Stefan Gregorowius Marc Offenbacher continues in the next show. Image: RTL / Stefan Gregorowius

In the second preselection for the 3 million euro special of "Who wants to be a millionaire?", one contestant's pulse suddenly skyrockets. She actually wanted to drop out of the 64,000-euro question and not gamble. But then suddenly everything happens very quickly.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you "WWM" contestant Annalena Ziege inadvertently continues playing, even though she wanted to drop out, because she presses the buzzer too late.

Presenter Günther Jauch points out the misunderstanding, but the rules of the game allow no turning back.

The situation causes laughter in the studio. Show more

There is a lot of money at stake, even if it is not yet three million: On the second day of the "3 Million Euro Week", Günther Jauch sits opposite Annalena Ziege from Jena on "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?", who challenges him in a very special way.

At first she has a run, but only when she reaches 16,000 euros does she need the first joker: "At world championships in which sport is there no competition in which a ball is used?" Athletics, cycling, swimming or rhythmic gymnastics? The additional joker bets on athletics.

At 32,000 euros, the candidate asks the whole audience: "Which Grimm's fairy tale character sleeps in six different beds in one night?" Rumpelstiltskin, Mother Hulda, the Princess and the Pea or the seventh dwarf? The majority think it was the dwarf. Jauch hits his forehead with his hand, because he unintentionally gave a hint while reading out: "I stupidly say bed instead of bed by mistake. So it's clear that they were pretty tiny."

Annalena Ziege passes on the €64,000 question to the telephone joker: "Which airline flies to all continents and offers sightseeing flights to Antarctica?" The tendency of her father's neighbor is towards Qantas. When Ziege asks what percentage, he answers: "More than 25, but less than 50." With the 50:50 joker, his answer remains next to Lufthansa. To gamble or not? Go safely into the final after reaching the 16,000 euro stage or fall back to 500 euros? Ziege actually wants to quit. Jauch counts them off: "If I don't hear anything else in three seconds, I'll do it." He starts counting and Ziege says: "I'll take Qantas!"

Panic after logging in

Her answer is logged in immediately and the candidate panics: "Can I log it out again? No, I'm not doing it!" She clutches her head in horror: "Is that already finally logged in?" Jauch explains: "Bright yellow is logged in." Ziege asks: "Can I take it back again?" Jauch sticks to the rules: "Nope, we've never done it before, it's not possible." He reprimands: "You can't say Qantas if you don't want to say it. And certainly not when I say three, two, one - and then you say Qantas."

But the candidate is lucky: the answer is right! After the cheers of relief, she takes a deep breath and says: "Sorry." Then she prefers to get out.

Hendrik Stamm from Cologne quizzes his way into the final with a lower pulse rate. It's up to the audience to answer the 8,000-euro question. He can't think of which popular tourist attraction will be closed to visitors for 14 days from April 28 (Cologne Cathedral, Notre-Dame de Paris, the Sistine Chapel or Hagia Sophia).

Even when 85 percent vote for the Sistine Chapel, the penny doesn't drop. "I assume it's ... construction work?" Stamm shrugs his shoulders. Giggles from the audience, amused smiles from Jauch. "Or some painting fell from the ceiling?" Stamm ponders further. "It was more dramatic," grins Jauch. "It's connected to a death." The contestant shakes his head helplessly. Then Jauch resolves: "Pope's election!"

Cars, wine or cheese?

The additional joker should solve the 32,000-euro question: "After the USA, Germany is the world's largest producer of ...?" Smartphones, cheese, cars or wine? The joker guesses wine, the candidate tends towards cars. A discussion ensues, at the end of which the candidate's mother is called as the telephone joker. She says cars or wine. Reason prevails with Stamm: "That's too tricky for me." Wise decision, it was the cheese.

Evi Kienberger from Regensburg chooses the risk option with four jokers and makes it to the decisive 16,000 euro stage. But in the 32,000 euro question, she makes a momentous mistake instead of quitting with the final ticket in her hand: "Which bird is also known as the 'guardian of the forest' because of its warning behavior?" Kienberger guesses the cuckoo without a clue, but it's the jay. "500 euros, better than nothing," she says goodbye to Günther Jauch.

Men's fashion causes problems

Daniel Nixdorf from Hanover stumbles when asked a fashion question for 2,000 euros. "Which item of clothing is particularly suitable for sporty men, as its special cut emphasizes the figure?" Jauch wants to know. Nixdorf doesn't know what to do with a one-button jacket, one-cuff shirt, one-sleeve T-shirt or one-pocket trousers. "Let me put it this way: we're not in a medical supply store," Jauch gives him food for thought. Thanks to the audience joker, Nixdorf comes up with the one-button jacket and then makes it to the final.

Otherwise very focused, Sandra Pedersen from Solingen only starts to think for a moment when asked the 8,000-euro question about the birthplace of a singer she sang about in 1987. She only just remembered that the Olympic song "Barcelona" was a duet by Freddie Mercury and Montserrat Caballé. She safely rules out the answer "New York, New York": "1987 is far too late for Sinatra." Jauch starts to ponder: "When did he die?" He hopes for a quick answer from the editorial team, but it is a long time coming. Jauch reprimands his colleagues: "If you're ever needed..." Then he receives the answer via the screen after all: 1998.

Jauch tries to matchmake

Pedersen makes it to the €64,000 question about the median age of the world's population: 16 years, 31 years, 46 years or 61 years? The additional joker is a young gentleman in a polo shirt, who looks respectable to her. Jauch says: "If you've fallen in love with him, take him." But Pedersen is married: "There's such an expensive divorce involved." At least he helps her to get a lot of money with the answer "31 years".

Marc Offenbacher from Munich gets to the 2,000 euro question with many uncertainties. After that, he can take a breather and continue in the next show.

