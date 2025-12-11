A skydiver gets stuck on the plane - his reserve parachute gets caught on the wing. Dangling helplessly, equipped only with a knife, he tries to free himself. The video shows how he fights for his life.

Christian Thumshirn

Above the Australian coastal town of Tully, a routine jump goes completely off the rails. A group of experienced skydivers jump out of a Cessna Caravan when suddenly a chain of unfortunate movements triggers a life-threatening maneuver.

What the camera captures on board hardly seems real at first, but rather like a scene from Mission Impossible.

Video shows how dicey the jump was

The authorities have now released the video. The images show how extreme the situation actually was at a height of several thousand meters.

In the video, blue News shows you exactly where the jump got out of control, how the skydiver reacted and what role the rest of the crew played.

