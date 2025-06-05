AI helps parents to create unique bedtime stories in no time at all. The right use of media is crucial. Picture: KI, generiert mit Adobe Firefly

AI creates new opportunities, but also harbors risks. Swisscom provides playful tips on how to use media.

Parents, godparents and aunts know the situation: the day has been long and the children want a bedtime story before going to bed - but not just any story! The children have precise ideas about what it should be about: monster princesses, bearded dolphins or a visit from the centipede to the manicure studio.

If you need help telling a personal story, you can use an aid to make children's eyes light up: With the help of a text AI, adults can easily enrich their ideas for a personal bedtime story with text input or pictures. Although this doesn't replace humans, it offers additional fun and exciting possibilities.

AI: media literacy through creativity

Artificial intelligence can produce creative texts, for example bedtime stories. With the right prompt, parents decide where the journey should go based on their own ideas and tell the story themselves. The AI serves as an aid. But - how exactly does it actually work?

After collecting the wishes that should appear in the story, the next step takes place: parents create as clear an order as possible, i.e. a prompt, for the AI. For example: "Tell an entertaining bedtime story about the brave owl Elfriede on a treasure hunt in the Black Forest."

Once the AI has created the story, parents can customize it. Does the owl perhaps find a companion on her search for the treasure or does she have to solve puzzles? If you are still looking for suitable pictures for the story, you can easily create them yourself with a picture AI.

AI guide: tips and input

Artificial intelligence harbors risks such as fake news, but also offers opportunities. A creative and exploratory approach to AI helps young people and parents to protect themselves from these risks and familiarize themselves with AI. A playful approach strengthens their confidence in their own abilities.

With a new campaign, Swisscom wants to support parents and children in the responsible use of AI and show that countless possibilities can be discovered thanks to new technologies. At the heart of the story is a commercial featuring six-year-old Mia and her father, who uses AI to create a personalized story about a princess who also wants to be a monster.

Swisscom is also publishing a digital guide on the Swisscom Campus platform to help people get started with AI.

1. collect wishes Parents and children think together about who should be in the story and where the adventure should go. Show more

2. formulate the assignment When the idea is ready, a clear assignment, i.e. a prompt, is typed into the text AI. Show more

3. adapt the story Not exciting enough? Let the text AI develop the story further. Perhaps the main character makes a stopover or finds a companion? Show more