For many years, Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie were considered inseparable. In 2005, their friendship suddenly came to an end. Now the two 43-year-olds have spoken about what drove them apart.

Hotel heiress Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie, who is the adopted daughter of musician Lionel Richie, have been close friends since childhood.

From 2003 to 2007, the two women, who are now 43 years old, discussed the simple life together - in a more or less humorous way - in the TV show "The Simple Life".

Now Hilton and Richie told in a podcast why they had a bad falling out during filming and why their friendship fell apart as a result. Show more

The two protagonists and their TV show quickly achieved cult status: from 2003 to 2007, hotel heiress Paris Hilton and her then best friend Nicole Richie dealt with the simple life in a more or less humorous way in "The Simple Life".

The two women were also private friends at the time - and had been since childhood. Almost at the same time as the 34 episodes were broadcast, however, rumors were circulating that they had fallen out completely.

The fact is: Hilton and Richie filmed the fourth season of "The Simple Life" separately due to personal differences.

Hilton and Richie have a new project together

Today, the relationship between the two 43-year-old women seems to have normalized enough for them to start a new reality project together this week: "The Simple Life: Encore".

On host Alex Cooper's "Call Her Daddy" podcast, Hilton and Richie first talked about past fights. The adopted daughter of musician Lionel Richie initially revealed that there was no particular reason for the arguments.

"Nothing really happened," said Richie. Hilton then became more explicit: "The media was just so toxic." She continues: "They loved to create feuds between people because it obviously boosted sales."

The media "created drama that didn't exist"

According to Paris Hilton, false reports in the tabloid press were the main reason for the argument with her best friend at the time. "The media twisted facts and created drama that didn't exist."

Nicole Richie later added that her young age at the time had made the situation worse, as neither she nor Paris "knew how to communicate with each other. We didn't have the skills we have today to ask each other questions."

The disputes had also been turned into something "so big" from the outside "that it became impossible" to escape.

A fact from back then that also makes Nicole Richie pensive: "It makes me sad to think about the time without my girlfriend. Today I know how important it is in all relationships to come forward and be honest and sincere with the people you love the most."

