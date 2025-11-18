Paris Hilton is afraid of death. Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/dpa

Influencer Paris Hilton is only 44 years old, but is already thinking about dying. She thinks she is a long way from that. She wants to live to be at least 150 years old, she revealed in an interview.

Lea Oetiker

In her new luxury home, she is planning a pink wellness area for a longer life.

"The whole room will be pink with crystals, it will look like you're entering another realm, almost like you're on another planet," she said. Show more

At 44, Paris Hilton is not even halfway to her target age. In an interview with the "Sunday Times Magazine", the influencer declared that she wants to live to be well over 100. "I've heard my friends say you can live to be 150, 160," she said in response to the journalist's question.

At best, she wants to live forever, the former reality star added. "There are few things I'm afraid of, except spiders, bees - and dying." For her, who was brought up in the Catholic faith, there is no question that there is life after death: "Because I imagine if there was nothing at all - although I know that's not the case - that would be terribly boring."

Paris Hilton plans luxury wellness area

For a longer life, the businesswoman wants to act accordingly. In her new property in Los Angeles, which she purchased in the summer with husband Carter Reum for a reported 63 million dollars (the equivalent of around 55 million euros), she wants to build a huge wellness area. "The whole room will be pink with crystals, it will look like you've entered another realm, almost like another planet," she said.

Paris Hilton is the daughter of entrepreneur and hotel heir Richard Hilton and actress Kathy Hilton. She rose to fame in the 2000s as a model and actress on the reality show "The Simple Life". The video that her former partner Rick Salomon published under the title "1 Night in Paris" also made headlines in 2004. It shows the two of them playing intimate love games in a luxury hotel in Las Vegas. Hilton has tried her hand at acting and singing without success.