The authorities in the small town of Dolton near Chicago have managed to buy the childhood home of Pope Leo XIV.

After lengthy negotiations, the small town of Dolton near Chicago has managed to buy the childhood home of the new Pope Leo XIV. In future, the brick house will attract tourists as a historical site.

Bruno Bötschi

The city of Dolton in the US state of Illinois, with a population of 20,000, has gained a new attraction: the city authorities have unanimously approved the purchase of the childhood home of Pope Leo XIV.

According to "US Today", the purchase of the house is intended to boost tourism in the financially ailing small town.

A real estate agent stands in front of the childhood home of the new Pope Leo XIV in Dolton in the US state of Illinois.

The brick house has been attracting more and more visitors since the election of US-American Robert Prevost as head of the Catholic Church.

Mayor House: "A once-in-a-lifetime opportunity"

Dolton Mayor Jason House describes the purchase as a "once-in-a-lifetime opportunity" during a meeting of the municipal council. The parental homes of previous popes have also been converted into museums or pilgrimage sites.

"This is a proud moment for our village and an opportunity, and we want to make sure we live up to it," House continued.

A local building contractor had already offered to repair the roof of the house free of charge before the purchase decision was made.

In front of the house, the company put up a sign with a picture of Pope Leo XIV and the words "The childhood home of Pope Leo" and "A roof for the Pope's roots".

On May 8, 2025, Robert Francis Prevost became the first American to be elected Pope of the Roman Catholic Church and now bears the name Leo XIV.

