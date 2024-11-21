Actress Ruth Maria Kubitschek with the 2011 Bambi trophy. The German actress last lived in Ticino. She died on June 1, 2024 at the age of 92. picture alliance / dpa

The estate of the late actress Ruth Maria Kubitschek, including jewelry and works of art, will be auctioned off to support a clinic in Ticino where she spent her last days.

The auction comprises 40 items, including her Jupiter Award, works of art, jewelry and specially made fur coats, and is being organized by Munich-based auction house Hampel.

The German actress Ruth Maria Kubitschek, known from "Monaco Franze - Der ewige Stenz", left behind not only an impressive legacy after her death on June 1, but also numerous valuable items.

These are now being auctioned off to offer financial support to a clinic in Ticino, where she spent her last days, reports "Bild.de".

The auction, which is being organized by Munich-based auction house Hampel Fine Art Auctions, comprises 40 objects from Kubitschek's estate. Among them is the Jupiter Award, which she received in 2014 as "Best German Actress" for her role in "Frau Ella".

The proceeds from the auction will go to the Clinica Fondazione Varini, which intends to use the money for renovation and expansion work.

Memories of a grande dame

Fans of the actress will have the opportunity to secure memorabilia. Among the highlights of the auction is a portrait bust of the Greek goddess Aphrodite, which stood for a long time in Kubitschek's "Garden of Aphrodite" on Lake Constance. An exquisite necklace with Tahitian pearls and freshwater pearls, which she wore on various occasions, will also be auctioned.

Kubitschek's fondness for furs is reflected in the auction. Ten coats made from different types of fur, which were specially made for her, are part of the auction. Accessories such as bags and hats made of fur are also on offer. In addition to her acting career, Kubitschek also devoted herself to painting, which is why some of her paintings will also be auctioned.

Auction dates and viewings

Interested parties and Kubitschek fans can view the items online on the auction house's website from November 21. Viewings will be possible on site in Munich from November 30 to December 3, before the auction starts on December 5.

