The Ryanair plane had to make an emergency landing. Henning Kaiser/dpa

A Ryanair plane flew almost without fuel during a storm over Great Britain. The pilot had to trigger the international emergency code - and land in Manchester shortly before the tank ran out.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you A Ryanair flight from Pisa to Glasgow had to make an emergency landing in Manchester after almost running out of fuel.

According to the authorities, there were only 220 kilograms of kerosene left on board when the plane landed - enough for around six minutes of flight time.

The British aviation authority is now investigating the incident and the procedures in extreme weather conditions. Show more

A Ryanair flight from Pisa to Glasgow got into a dangerous situation at the beginning of October. Due to the storm "Amy", which swept over the United Kingdom with wind speeds of up to 160 kilometers per hour, the plane had to deviate from its course on 3 October and make an emergency landing in Manchester.

As the Italian newspaper "Corriere della Sera" reports, the crew triggered the international "Mayday Fuel" alarm after several attempts to land in Edinburgh failed. The emergency code Squawk 7700 is the highest alert level for aviation incidents.

When the plane touched down safely in Manchester, according to the investigation report, there were only 220 kilograms of fuel left in the tanks - enough for around five to six minutes of flight time. This is the absolute minimum amount before an aircraft is no longer considered airworthy.

"It was only after we landed that we realized how critical the situation had been," a passenger told British media.

Detailed investigation underway

The aviation authorities have launched an investigation. Among other things, fuel planning and the crew's decision-making processes in extreme weather conditions are being examined.

Ryanair explained on request: "This flight reported the situation to the relevant authorities, with whom we are cooperating fully. As this is an ongoing investigation, we are unable to comment further."