A Hong Kong Airlines flight from Bali to Hong Kong ended in a heated argument after a couple insulted fellow passengers and the crew during disembarkation.
Apparently frustrated by the slowness of other passengers, they insulted them as "garbage people" and aggressively pushed their way through the aisle, deliberately bumping into others.
The situation escalated when another passenger intervened and tried to forcibly stop the pair. A video of the incident, which was circulated on Chinese social networks, shows the man trying to tackle the father of the family.
"Gate and gang lice"
According to theNew York Post, other passengers tried to settle the dispute, while calls for consequences were already being made online. "Airlines should blacklist people like this in the future," commented one user on social media.
Unusual behavior in aviation is a constant source of discussion. In addition to incidents like this one, new trends such as "seat-squatting" and "raw dogging" are also currently being criticized.
Terms such as "gate lice" and "aisle lice" are particularly frequently discussed - designations for passengers who push their way to the gate or immediately jump up after landing and push towards the door, even though disembarkation has not yet begun.