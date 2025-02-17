The situation escalates as they disembark. (symbolic image) Picture: Third Party/UGC über AP

A married couple caused a huge commotion on a flight from Bali to Hong Kong: While disembarking, they insulted fellow passengers and the crew, which led to a heated argument.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you A married couple insults passengers and crew during a flight from Bali to Hong Kong.

A fellow passenger attacked the couple to stop them.

Online, users are calling for such troublemakers to be banned from flying. Show more

A Hong Kong Airlines flight from Bali to Hong Kong ended in a heated argument after a couple insulted fellow passengers and the crew during disembarkation.

Apparently frustrated by the slowness of other passengers, they insulted them as "garbage people" and aggressively pushed their way through the aisle, deliberately bumping into others.

The situation escalated when another passenger intervened and tried to forcibly stop the pair. A video of the incident, which was circulated on Chinese social networks, shows the man trying to tackle the father of the family.

"Gate and gang lice"

According to theNew York Post, other passengers tried to settle the dispute, while calls for consequences were already being made online. "Airlines should blacklist people like this in the future," commented one user on social media.

Unusual behavior in aviation is a constant source of discussion. In addition to incidents like this one, new trends such as "seat-squatting" and "raw dogging" are also currently being criticized.

Terms such as "gate lice" and "aisle lice" are particularly frequently discussed - designations for passengers who push their way to the gate or immediately jump up after landing and push towards the door, even though disembarkation has not yet begun.