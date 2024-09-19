German influencer Patrice Aminati was diagnosed with skin cancer in March 2023 and has been providing regular updates on her health ever since. In August of this year, she announced the good news: no more metastases had been found - she posted a picture of herself beaming to accompany the news .
She continues to keep her community up to date on her recovery via Instagram.
In a series of pictures, she writes: "What's new? Nothing! Isn't that wonderful? Current status: no metastases, no tumor markers. What remains? The therapy continues in order to maintain the current status. The side effects are a rollercoaster ride. Tumor-free does not mean therapy-free. That applies to me and everyone else affected. Visits to the doctor, examinations and hospital stays alternate - still."
The 29-year-old remains positive and shares happy moments from her life as well as pictures of hospital stays. She enjoys the days when she has no pain and no fear. In contrast to moments when she "had such incredibly painful cramps at one o'clock in the morning in the car heading towards Cologne that we drove to the nearest hospital".
Daniel and Patrice Aminati have been married since April 2022 and welcomed their daughter Charly Malika into the world in August 2022.