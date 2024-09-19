Daniel Aminati and his wife Patrice have been parents to a daughter since August 2022. picture alliance /

She's feeling good: Influencer Patrice Aminati always gives an insight into her treatment for skin cancer. She describes a rollercoaster ride, and enjoys the pain-free hours and days all the more.

Fabian Tschamper

No time? blue News summarizes for you Influencer Patrice Aminati announced in August 2023 that no more metastases had been found, but she is still undergoing treatment.

She regularly keeps her community up to date via Instagram and shares both positive moments and difficult phases of her treatment.

Despite the side effects of the ongoing therapy, Aminati remains optimistic and shares insights into her everyday life with her family. Show more

German influencer Patrice Aminati was diagnosed with skin cancer in March 2023 and has been providing regular updates on her health ever since. In August of this year, she announced the good news: no more metastases had been found - she posted a picture of herself beaming to accompany the news .

She continues to keep her community up to date on her recovery via Instagram.

In a series of pictures, she writes: "What's new? Nothing! Isn't that wonderful? Current status: no metastases, no tumor markers. What remains? The therapy continues in order to maintain the current status. The side effects are a rollercoaster ride. Tumor-free does not mean therapy-free. That applies to me and everyone else affected. Visits to the doctor, examinations and hospital stays alternate - still."

The 29-year-old remains positive and shares happy moments from her life as well as pictures of hospital stays. She enjoys the days when she has no pain and no fear. In contrast to moments when she "had such incredibly painful cramps at one o'clock in the morning in the car heading towards Cologne that we drove to the nearest hospital".

Daniel and Patrice Aminati have been married since April 2022 and welcomed their daughter Charly Malika into the world in August 2022.

