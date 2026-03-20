Patrice Aminati shares another health update - with sobering news. Her most recent examination "did not go as hoped", she writes on Instagram. Further examinations are now pending.
The 30-year-old made it public in spring 2023 that she had black skin cancer. Her disease is now considered incurable and can only be treated palliatively.
"Life is not just about moments you can celebrate"
Nevertheless, the still-wife of TV presenter Daniel Aminati remains confident. In a video she shares on her Instagram story, she says: "Life isn't just about moments you can celebrate." It's also about accepting difficult days - and making the best of them. Shortly afterwards, she shared videos of herself and her daughter in the park.
Patrice separated from Daniel Aminati in September 2025. Despite the difficult circumstances, they both emphasized that they still wanted to be a family for their daughter.