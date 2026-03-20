Daniel and Patrice Aminati broke up in September 2025. picture alliance / Geisler-Fotopress

Patrice Aminati, who suffers from incurable black skin cancer, has reported on a medical examination on Instagram. Although it did not go as hoped, the 30-year-old remains confident.

Noemi Hüsser

No time? blue News summarizes for you Patrice Aminati reported on Instagram that her recent check-up did not go as she had hoped.

The 30-year-old has been suffering from incurable black skin cancer since 2023, which can now only be treated palliatively.

Despite the serious situation, she is upbeat. Show more

Patrice Aminati shares another health update - with sobering news. Her most recent examination "did not go as hoped", she writes on Instagram. Further examinations are now pending.

The 30-year-old made it public in spring 2023 that she had black skin cancer. Her disease is now considered incurable and can only be treated palliatively.

"Life is not just about moments you can celebrate"

Nevertheless, the still-wife of TV presenter Daniel Aminati remains confident. In a video she shares on her Instagram story, she says: "Life isn't just about moments you can celebrate." It's also about accepting difficult days - and making the best of them. Shortly afterwards, she shared videos of herself and her daughter in the park.

Patrice separated from Daniel Aminati in September 2025. Despite the difficult circumstances, they both emphasized that they still wanted to be a family for their daughter.

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