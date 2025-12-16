Patrice Aminati and TV presenter Daniel Aminati have separated. The two have a daughter. Annette Riedl/dpa (Archivbild)

"Daniel and I have lost each other as lovers": TV presenter Patrice Aminati has separated from her husband Daniel, as she confirms to "Bild".

Oliver Kohlmaier

No time? blue News summarizes for you Patrice Aminati has separated from Daniel Aminati.

The 30-year-old confirmed the end of their marriage to Bild.

The separation is said to have taken place on September 23. Show more

Patrice Aminati and her husband Daniel have separated. The presenter confirmed the break-up via Instagram and to Bild:"Yes, it's true. I separated from Daniel on September 23. There was no other way."

She fought for love and marriage, explains Patrice Aminati. But the more she gave, the less she got back, says Aminati. The decision was not easy for her.

Her cancer also played a role in the separation. It made her realize how fragile her relationship had already become. "Daniel and I have lost each other as lovers. We were already failing in our everyday lives before the disease - not just because of the disease," the 30-year-old wrote a little later on Instagram.

"Mom, don't be sad"

She was particularly burdened by the fact that her young daughter had long since sensed that something was wrong. "Mummy, don't be sad," she said to her, realizing that she couldn't wait any longer.

Since her separation, she and her daughter have been living with her parents, who support her and help her cope with everyday life. "I very much hope that Daniel and I, as loving parents, will find a friendly basis for our daughter and move from a couple relationship to a parent relationship. It will be hard - but I hope we can do it," Aminati said in her Instagram story.

Patrice Aminati made her cancer public last year. She has black skin cancer. The influencer is publicly documenting her cancer treatment. She shares her therapy with her followers on Instagram.