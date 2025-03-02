The fight against malignant melanoma is a rollercoaster ride of emotions for influencer Patrice Aminati and her husband, TV presenter Daniel Aminati. Picture: Instagram/danielaminati

Influencer Patrice Aminati has been battling cancer since 2023. In an interview, the wife of TV presenter Daniel Aminati talks about her health and reveals that a new metastasis has been found.

Influencer Patrice Aminati was diagnosed with malignant melanoma two years ago.

After the 29-year-old announced last year that she was free of metastases, a new one has now been found.

"I got used to life with the cancer treatments and it was also clear that it would come back," said Aminati in an interview with RTL's TV program "Gala". Show more

Patrice Aminati has suffered a setback in her fight against skin cancer. After the 29-year-old announced last year that she was free of metastases, a new one was recently found.

The influencer was sitting in the TV studio with her husband, TV presenter Daniel Aminati. Two years ago in April, the couple made it public that Patrice had been diagnosed with black skin cancer.

Patrice Aminati: "I've become absolutely unpretentious about it"

"Now, of course, the doctors have become very careful, check very quickly and let us know very quickly," says the influencer.

She continues: "I'm going to have radiotherapy next week. I'm not getting chemo, not all my hair is falling out, but the radiation is causing hair to fall out in places."

Patrice Aminati says she has become absolutely unpretentious. "Everything that keeps me alive and - we have a little daughter - what keeps our family going, I do that without complaint, of course."

In the TV show, Patrice and Daniel Aminati, who are parents to a two-and-a-half-year-old daughter, gave an insight into everyday life with the disease. It is a constant up and down.

The Aminatis are hopeful

Daniel Aminati revealed that his partner's condition was "very, very life-threatening" at times. Fortunately, however, his condition has improved considerably since then.

The TV presenter is therefore also full of hope, "because what happened was incredibly dramatic and very, very life-threatening".

The recently found metastasis is also very small and has not grown any further in recent weeks. The Aminatis stated that the radiotherapist had given them a positive impression.

"This is also - in quotation marks - a small glimmer of hope for us," said Patrice Aminati, who lives near Dresden with her husband and daughter.

