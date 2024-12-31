"There's nothing to sugarcoat here," said Patrice Aminati in 2024 about her cancer treatment. Annette Riedl/dpa

After a year full of health challenges, Patrice and Daniel Aminati are looking ahead. The past few months have been dominated by Patrice's fight against cancer.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Patrice Aminati is metastasis-free after black skin cancer and metastases in 2024, but remains in treatment.

Side effects and hospital visits characterize everyday life, but pain-free moments are cherished.

After a difficult year, the couple hopes for better times and a cure. Show more

The year 2024 was a time full of challenges for Patrice and Daniel Aminati. Patrice, the wife of ProSieben presenter Daniel Aminati, was diagnosed with black skin cancer a year and a half ago. In April 2023, they made the diagnosis public and it turned out that metastases had already formed. However, in August 2024, they were finally able to announce that Patrice was free of metastases.

Despite this positive news, the disease remains a constant companion. Patrice explains that the therapy will continue in order to maintain his current state of health. "The side effects are a rollercoaster ride. Tumor-free does not mean therapy-free," she emphasizes on "RTL". The regular visits to the doctor and hospital stays are still part of her everyday life, but she cherishes the moments without pain and fear.

Daniel Aminati describes the past year as one of the most stressful of his life. "We are very happy that this year is finally over," he says. The experiences have taught Patrice to enjoy small things, which she was unable to do before the illness. Despite the challenges, the hope of a cure remains.

Patrice's everyday life is characterized by a "bag full of medication" and the need to stay close to a hospital. Nevertheless, she is grateful for the good blood values and MRI results, which are cause for celebration. With the new year, they are both hoping for better times and a little luck.

