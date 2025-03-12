In an interview, Daniel and Patrice Aminati talk about a second wedding and a possible second child. Picture: picture alliance / Eibner-Pressefoto

Influencer Patrice Aminati has been battling black skin cancer for two years. In an interview, the wife of TV presenter Daniel Aminati now talks about her wish to become a mother again.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you Despite her serious cancer, Patrice Aminati is hopeful about the future.

In an interview with "Bunte" magazine, the influencer and her husband, TV presenter Daniel Aminati, talk about their plans for a second wedding and a possible second child. Show more

Patrice Aminati has been battling black skin cancer since 2023. Despite the life-threatening diagnosis, the 29-year-old refuses to let it get her down.

In an interview with "Bunte" magazine, the influencer and her husband, TV presenter Daniel Aminati, talk about their plans for the future.

Patrice Aminati: "I'm not afraid of the future"

After Patrice Aminati announced last year that she was free of metastases, a new one was recently found.

"I got used to life with cancer treatments and it was also clear that it would come back," said Aminati at the beginning of March in an interview with RTL's TV program "Gala".

It sounds very similar now in the "Bunte" interview: "I'm not afraid of the future, I accept everything that can be realized by me."

And this despite the fact that the influencer has had to experience an odyssey through doctors' surgeries and hospitals over the past two years. Blood tests and other medical examinations are now part of Aminati's everyday life.

Pills currently make a new pregnancy impossible

Patrice Aminati wants to continue fighting for her health in the future - together with her husband Daniel.

"I would like to get married a second time on April 27, 2027, our wedding anniversary and Patrice's birthday, and renew our vows," the 51-year-old reveals in Bunte magazine.

Meanwhile, his wife says that she could well imagine becoming a mother for a second time: "If you have a clear goal, the path will be found."

He continues: "That means there will be a way for us to have a child."

However, the influencer currently has to take tablets in her fight against black skin cancer, which make it impossible for her to get pregnant.

More videos from the department