It sounds very similar now in the "Bunte" interview: "I'm not afraid of the future, I accept everything that can be realized by me."
And this despite the fact that the influencer has had to experience an odyssey through doctors' surgeries and hospitals over the past two years. Blood tests and other medical examinations are now part of Aminati's everyday life.
Pills currently make a new pregnancy impossible
Patrice Aminati wants to continue fighting for her health in the future - together with her husband Daniel.
"I would like to get married a second time on April 27, 2027, our wedding anniversary and Patrice's birthday, and renew our vows," the 51-year-old reveals in Bunte magazine.
Meanwhile, his wife says that she could well imagine becoming a mother for a second time: "If you have a clear goal, the path will be found."
He continues: "That means there will be a way for us to have a child."
However, the influencer currently has to take tablets in her fight against black skin cancer, which make it impossible for her to get pregnant.