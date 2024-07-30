Angelina Jolie with son Pax Thien Jolie-Pitt (right) and artist JR at a film premiere in Los Angeles in November 2021. IMAGO/ABACAPRESS

Pax Jolie-Pitt, son of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, suffered injuries in a BMX e-bike accident in Los Angeles and was admitted to hospital. He was riding without a helmet.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Pax Jolie-Pitt, the son of Hollywood star Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, had an accident on his BMX e-bike in Los Angeles and suffered a hip injury and a head injury.

The accident occurred on Los Feliz Boulevard when Pax was riding without a helmet and hit the back of a car stopped at a red light.

After a stay in hospital, where a slight brain haemorrhage was initially suspected, Pax was discharged the same evening and appears to be in good health. Show more

Pax Jolie-Pitt (20) had an accident on his BMX e-bike during rush hour in Los Angeles on the afternoon of July 29.

According to the online portal "TMZ ", the son of Angelina Jolie (49) and Brad Pitt (60) had to be taken to hospital afterwards. Eyewitnesses reported that the 20-year-old suffered hip pain and a head injury.

The accident occurred at around 5 p.m. on the busy Los Feliz Boulevard in LA. Pax was riding without a helmet and rammed into the back of a car stopped at a red light. The driver of the car involved in the accident immediately took care of Pax until the emergency services arrived.

Pax Jolie-Pitt is feeling better again

The doctors initially suspected that the 20-year-old Pax had suffered a slight brain haemorrhage. Fortunately, this was not confirmed and Pax was able to leave the hospital the same evening. He appears to be in good health.

Pax is the second eldest of six children of former Hollywood dream couple Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt.

In 2007, Jolie adopted the then three-year-old boy from an orphanage in Vietnam. A year later, Pitt also officially adopted him. Today, the relationship between Pax and his father is considered strained. After divorcing Jolie in 2016, numerous disputes followed, including arguments over custody of the children and the vineyard in the south of France.

