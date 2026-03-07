The Swiss comedian Peach Weber. KEYSTONE

Comedian Peach Weber once earned more than a Federal Councillor, but remained modest - now he's saying goodbye to the stage in 2027 with a sold-out tour.

No time? blue News summarizes for you In good years, Peach Weber earned more than a Federal Councillor.

Nevertheless, he was on a teacher's salary and lived modestly.

In 2027, he bids farewell to the stage with a sold-out tour. Show more

Comedian Peach Weber has actually always kept his salary to himself. In an interview withTamedia, however, he revealed that in good years he earned more than a Federal Councillor.

But you also have to bear in mind that as a comedian you earn a lot, especially at the beginning of a tour, and then it gets less, Weber said. "For me, the benchmark was always the teacher's salary. As long as I earned the same or slightly more than in my original profession, it made sense."

Over the course of his career, it became more, which is why he told himself that what was left was saved time. He owns a twelve-year-old bus and a thirteen-year-old estate car. "I could also buy a Ferrari or a motorboat on Lake Lucerne. But none of that means anything to me," says Weber.

Peach Weber will give his farewell gala in the fall of 2027 - his "Fertig Lustig" tour in the Hallenstadion has already sold out three times. Despite his success, he is modest: "Overall, everything I do is relatively amateurish. Nevertheless, it works," he told Tamedia.