Punta Marina, a completely normal Italian vacation resort on the Adriatic - not at all. Between the front gardens, rooftops and parked cars, a completely different kind of resident is suddenly calling the shots.

Christian Thumshirn

What looks like a curious attraction for tourists is now causing frustration for many residents of Punta Marina in the Emilia-Romagna region. Free-roaming peacocks are increasingly causing damage - and dividing the local population.

From the pine forest to the front gardens

It is still not entirely clear where the peacocks originally came from.

Experts suspect that individual animals escaped from private ownership or were abandoned years ago. Around 100 to 120 peacocks are now thought to live in and around Punta Marina. However, there have been no official counts to date. The municipality is now trying to better record the population - and is asking residents and tourists not to feed the animals.

The video above shows how relaxed - or annoyed - the people of Punta Marina react to their iridescent roommates.

More videos from the resort