Pepe Lienhard starts a big anniversary tour next May to celebrate his 80th birthday. Bild: KEYSTONE/ALEXANDRA WEY

Pepe Lienhard turns 80 in May - and he's not thinking of stopping for a long time yet: The bandleader keeps himself fit for full concert schedules with daily walks,

Noemi Hüsser

No time? blue News summarizes for you At 79, Pepe Lienhard is paying more attention to his health and has recently started counting his steps.

Daily walks, often late at night, are part of his daily routine.

In addition to the tour, Lienhard is planning appearances at the KKL Lucerne, a boat trip on the Rhine and a big anniversary tour in May to celebrate his 80th birthday. Show more

Bandleader Pepe Lienhard started counting his steps a week ago. "Unfortunately, you become sensible in old age," the 79-year-old told "Glückspost" and "Blick".

Sufficient exercise is important for his health, but also so that he is fit enough for the third round of the "Da Capo Udo Jürgens" tour in January. Thanks to the show, he is definitely better on his feet again than he was a year ago, said Lienhard. At home in Frauenfeld, a walk is always the end of the day, "no matter what time it is. Sometimes even at half past twelve in the morning".

Lienhard also has a lot of other plans in the near future: in the fall, he will be on stage at the KKL Lucerne and then on a boat trip on the Rhine. And in May, he will embark on a major anniversary tour to celebrate his 80th birthday. "It will be a musical journey through my life", with big band, strings and singers, said Lienhard.

