Mama and Papa Wutz with their newborn daughter, Evie Wutz. Screenshot Instagram

Evie Wutz, the new baby in the cult series Peppa Wutz, has been born - and caused quite a media frenzy. The birth is not only cute, but also a clever move in the billion-dollar franchise.

Noemi Hüsser

No time? blue News summarizes for you Peppa Wutz has a little sister called Evie - her birth made headlines around the world.

The Peppa Wutz series is a global hit and cult - it has been running for 20 years in over 180 countries.

With Evie, not only the pig family grows, but also the billion-dollar Peppa empire. Show more

When a barker announces a birth outside St. Mary's Hospital in London, the world knows that someone important has been born. That's exactly what happened on Tuesday, May 20.

The royal offspring: a cartoon pig.

The British cartoon character Peppa Wutz ("Peppa Pig" in the original) has had a little sister. The newborn is called Evie Wutz. She saw the light of day on Tuesday at 5.34 am.

And the media hype followed immediately: Evie Wutz's birth made it onto British breakfast television and "Hello" magazine published an "exclusive interview" with mother and father Wutz - including baby photos. Congratulations piled up on social media. And the birth of Evie also made headlines in Switzerland.

She's here! 🐷 Mummy Pig has given birth to a beautiful baby girl. Welcome to the world, Evie! pic.twitter.com/kRvMFDyEgo — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) May 20, 2025

And why is it such a big deal now, you ask? Well, on the one hand, Peppa Wutz is cult. The series, which follows the two-dimensional pig family, has been around for around 20 years. It can be seen in more than 180 countries and in around 40 languages. The official YouTube channel has almost 40 million subscribers. That's a lot of viewers who are likely to enjoy the family access.

And on the other hand, Peppa Wutz is much more than a cartoon character, she is - as the German magazine "Der Spiegel" put it quite aptly - a capitalist pig. There are Peppa Wutz toys, clothes, books, even amusement parks. The latest figures for the franchise's turnover in 2022 amounted to 1.7 billion dollars.

And the birth of Peppa's sister is not only cute, but also simply an extension of this empire. And a huge marketing opportunity. The movie "Peppa and the New Baby" opens next week in Germany, Austria and Switzerland.

