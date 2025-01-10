The gripping thriller "September 5" tells the story of the terrorist attack during the 1972 Olympic Games in Munich from the perspective of the media. blue News met actor Peter Saarsgard for an interview.

Fabian Tschamper

No time? blue News summarizes for you Basel director Tim Fehlbaum takes on one of the most horrific attacks at a sporting event.

In "September 5", he tells the story of the attack from the perspective of the journalists at the time.

The cast includes Peter Saarsgard, John Magaro, Leonie Benesch and Ben Chaplin. Show more

In the summer of 1972, the greatest tragedy in the history of the Olympic Games occurs in Munich. Two athletes are shot dead in a terrorist attack on the Israeli team and nine others are kidnapped as hostages.

This shocking event forms the starting point for the highly suspenseful thriller "September 5" by Tim Fehlbaum. However, the perspective that the Basel director chooses for his storytelling is rather unusual.

The story is told from the point of view of the media, more precisely from the broadcasting room of the US sports channel ABC Sports. The television journalists are faced with the difficult decision of how far they should and may go in their reporting. The result is an oppressive, atmospherically dense chamber play in which the central characters are exposed to constant discomfort.

In an interview with blue News, actor Peter Saarsgard talks about new perspectives on journalistic work - and why he has been prepared for this role since his childhood.

