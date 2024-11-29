Marcus Signer as Philip Maloney. Picture: SRF/Pascal Mora

Marcus Signer, known from "Der Goalie bin ig" and "Wilder", gives the legendary radio detective Philip Maloney a face for the first time on television and in the cinema.

Jenny Keller

No time? blue News summarizes for you Marcus Signer takes on the role of detective Philip Maloney and describes how he approached the character with great respect.

The actor made sure that no "Germanized" expressions were used in order to portray Maloney as realistically as possible in Bernese German.

Signer and Stefan Kurt , who plays Maloney's adversary, developed an entertaining chemistry on set.

The remake of the radio plays offers entertainment with retro charm, plenty of humor and surprising twists. Show more

For decades, private detective Philip Maloney was a voice that captivated listeners on radio stations across the country. From 1989 to 2019, the popular radio play "Die haarsträubenden Fälle des Philip Maloney" ran on Radio SRF 3 and inspired a loyal fan base.

Now the detective is getting a face: Bernese actor Marcus Signer is taking on the role of Maloney in the TV series of the same name, which starts on SRF in January 2025. Since Thursday, Maloney can also be seen in a movie version. A big step for a cult figure who previously only existed as a voice.

In an interview with Blick, Signer, who takes the description "cult investigator meets cult actor" with humor, is enthusiastic about the challenge of bringing such a well-known character to life.

Signer was not a Maloney listener

However, Signer admits that it was no easy task to give Maloney a face: "Maloney is a legacy with a lot of weight and just as many fans with great expectations." He continues: "I wasn't scared, but I had a lot of respect."

Signer himself is not one of the people who turned on the radio for the radio play on Sunday morning. "But that was certainly an advantage: due to my inexperience, I didn't have any impregnated expectations, even towards myself, and was able to approach the matter freely."

Over time, Signer got to know the character better and better and developed a basic trust that helped him to interpret Maloney in his own way.

Maloney is now Bernese

A major concern for Signer was the authenticity of the dialog. "I made sure that no 'Germanized' expressions were used and that everything sounded genuinely Bernese German," he explains.

Bernese German was particularly important to him in order to portray Maloney as genuinely as possible. The pilot episode was shot in both High German and dialect, but it quickly became clear that dialect gets under the skin much more.

Signer had no direct contact with Michael Schacht, Maloney's original voice actor, who died in 2022, although both were temporarily engaged at the Stadttheater Bern. However, Marcus Signer listened to numerous episodes in advance to get a feel for the character.

From crook to lawman

At his side, Stefan plays Kurt Maloney's adversary, the policeman. The two characters argue frequently and come across as an old married couple. The producers had initially wondered whether the two could work together, as they hardly knew each other beforehand. But it was clear from the very first shoot that the chemistry was right.

Signer describes an episode from the set when he had the idea that Maloney could speak with an English accent. "We had a great time. But Stefan was never really allowed to laugh because otherwise it would have torn his glued-on policeman's moustache."

Marcus Signer (left) and Stefan Kurt appear together in front of the camera for the first time in "Maloney". Kurt plays Signer's opponent - an over-motivated police officer.

Signer used to play crooks and tricksters and is now increasingly taking on the role of a law enforcement officer, most recently in the series "Wilder" as federal policeman Manfred Kägi.

Surprising pinch of eroticism

"Perhaps you believe someone who has experience with the dark side and crashes, as an actor and as a person, that they know what's going on," explains Signer.

These experiences give his character depth and make him more complex - an important quality for a detective who also has to get inside the heads of criminals.

Surprisingly for many, the new film also adds a dash of eroticism to Maloney's story. "We would have liked him to have a love adventure now, but we didn't think he would," says Signer with a smile. In the movie, Maloney finally lets himself go - he even dances, albeit with sore muscles the next day.

Retro character with great charm

And why should young people also see this movie? For Signer, the answer is obvious: "Because the stories always take a completely unexpected turn. They are very refreshing. And this retro character has great charm. You can identify with the characters."

The film offers "good, timeless entertainment, great sets, beautiful lighting, great sound" - and manages to immerse viewers in a different world, even when it comes to criminal cases and deaths. In the end, however, there is always an undertone of hope.

The theatrical version has been running since November 28. The production will be shown as a series on Swiss television at the beginning of January 2025.

