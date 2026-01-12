You don't see a black panther very often. But photographer Lars Beusker is lucky and takes these unique photos of the extremely rare predator in Kenya.

Nicole Agostini

No time? blue News summarizes for you Lars Beusker is a fashion photographer, but since a trip to Africa he has also been interested in wildlife photography.

He managed to take a unique snapshot in Kenya: he photographed a black panther - by day and by night.

The wild predator is unique. Watch the video to find out why. Show more

Photographer Lars Beusker has achieved something that not many do. He photographed a black panther in Kenya. Not only by day, but also by night.

Find out why this is so unique in the video.

