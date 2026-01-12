  1. Residential Customers
Kenya Photographer captures snapshot of extremely rare predator

Nicole Agostini

12.1.2026

You don't see a black panther very often. But photographer Lars Beusker is lucky and takes these unique photos of the extremely rare predator in Kenya.

12.01.2026, 16:37

13.01.2026, 07:54

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Lars Beusker is a fashion photographer, but since a trip to Africa he has also been interested in wildlife photography.
  • He managed to take a unique snapshot in Kenya: he photographed a black panther - by day and by night.
  • The wild predator is unique. Watch the video to find out why.
Show more

Photographer Lars Beusker has achieved something that not many do. He photographed a black panther in Kenya. Not only by day, but also by night.

Find out why this is so unique in the video.

