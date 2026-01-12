You don't see a black panther very often. But photographer Lars Beusker is lucky and takes these unique photos of the extremely rare predator in Kenya.
- Lars Beusker is a fashion photographer, but since a trip to Africa he has also been interested in wildlife photography.
- He managed to take a unique snapshot in Kenya: he photographed a black panther - by day and by night.
- The wild predator is unique. Watch the video to find out why.
Photographer Lars Beusker has achieved something that not many do. He photographed a black panther in Kenya. Not only by day, but also by night.
Find out why this is so unique in the video.
