In "Tuner", a hearing-sensitive piano tuner slips into criminal territory due to financial hardship. blue News spoke to the young leading actors about the emotional challenges of their roles and working with acting legend Dustin Hoffman.

Roman Müller

No time? blue News summarizes for you The gripping thriller "Tuner" tells the story of a highly sensitive piano tuner who uses his precise hearing to save his mentor's life as a safecracker.

Alongside legends Dustin Hoffman and Jean Reno, newcomer Leo Woodall and Havana Rose Liu shine in an emotional character study about talent and despair.

blue News met the two talented actors for an interview.

The film will be shown at blue Cinema from May 21. Show more

Niki (Leo Woodall) suffers from hyperacusis, a hypersensitivity to sound. Normal everyday noises are disturbing for him, loud noises are even extremely painful.

In his job, however, the young man benefits from his illness. Niki is a piano tuner and moves from house to house with his mentor Harry (Dustin Hoffman). But it is difficult to earn money as a piano tuner.

And so a crazy incident leads Niki to encounter a criminal gang who immediately recognize the potential of his unique talent.

The piano tuner becomes a part-time crook who, thanks to the stolen goods, suddenly turns into Robin Hood. He steals from the rich and spends the money on his (less rich) friends in particular.

"White Lotus" star shines as a character actor

"Tuner" is the remarkable feature film debut of Canadian director Daniel Roher, who won an Oscar in 2023 for his gripping documentary "Navalny".

It is a debut that makes you sit up and take notice. An excitingly told story full of emotion. Tuner is funny, exciting, thrilling, sensitive, profound, romantic and always authentic, even if the story is quite fanciful.

Roher's fine script and directorial work is also reflected in the acting performances: In a multi-layered leading role, Leo Woodall proves that he is much more than "that one pretty boy from 'The White Lotus'": namely a highly talented, expressive character actor.

An audiovisual stunner

Newcomer Havana Rose Liu is also convincing as sensitive composition student Ruthie, who dreams of the big stage. Just like the old masters Dustin Hoffman as the odd, lovable Harry in one of his best roles of recent years and Jean Reno as the elitist star pianist Caspar.

In addition, "Tuner" is brilliantly directed. The way Roher manages to portray Niki's hypersensitivity audiovisually is captivating. The sound jumps from muffled to garish. The images blur and distort - you really feel for the young piano tuner - even on an emotional level.

"Tuner" offers the best entertainment, should appeal to many people with its cross-genre subject matter and appears fresh and stylish in all respects.

"Tuner" will be shown at blue Cinema from May 21.

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