Whether distraction or sleight of hand: pickpockets have many methods to get hold of your valuables. But you can effectively defend yourself with simple precautions.

Fabian Tschamper

No time? blue News summarizes for you Thieves usually operate in groups and use distraction or clever interactions to strike quickly.

Stow valuables in inside pockets or areas that are difficult to access, secure bags and always remain alert.

Criminals avoid eye contact and watch their potential prey; beware of unexpected contact from strangers. Show more

Pickpockets strike all year round, especially in public places that are frequently visited and traversed by various people. Very few of them act alone, as "RTL" shows in a short explanatory video.

In it, the police give tips on how to protect yourself from theft. For example, you can secure your bags with a carabiner - but the main thing is always to stay alert. Thieves always strike quickly and deftly - or they cleverly distract you.

The approach varies, but there is usually interaction with the thieves - sometimes more, sometimes less transparent.

Here are some of the most popular tricks used by pickpockets. In general, be careful as soon as an unknown person approaches you under a pretext.

Flowers : Thieves greet you in a friendly manner and give you a flower - or hug you. They use the victim's confusion to grab your wallet or other contents of your jacket.

Fake tourists : Anyone who asks you for directions may have other intentions. They draw your attention to themselves while a second thief steals something from a handbag or jacket.

Escalator blockade : The criminals create a traffic jam on an escalator and help themselves to the various people in the crowd.

Stain : The thieves cause a stain on your clothes and apologize and try to clean it. In the excitement, the person might reach into your pockets.

Supermarket: The victims are usually older women carrying a handbag. The thieves offer to help with the shopping and help themselves to the victim. Show more

And how can theft be prevented? You can usually recognize the criminals by their searching look. They avoid direct eye contact with the victim - and tend to look at their loot.

In general, you should stow your valuables in the inside pockets of your jacket or at the bottom of your handbag. Your wallet or other pockets must always be closed - or even additionally secured with a chain or lock.

