While Beatrice of York recently became a mother again, her stepson Wolfie is inspiring with his artistic skills. The eight-year-old has earned around 45,000 francs with one of his works.

As his mother, Dara Huang, revealed, someone is said to have paid the equivalent of around 45,000 francs for one of his works.

Together with his mother, who also referred to him as "Baby Picasso", Wolfie was already painting at the age of five. Show more

Practice makes perfect. The stepson of Princess Beatrice of York (36), who has just become a mother again, is sticking to this rule. At the age of eight, Wolfie is already a great artist who earns a fortune with his paintings, as his mother revealed to "Tatler".

Dara Huang (41) is the ex of Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi (41), the husband of Princess Beatrice, and the biological mother of Christopher Woolf, who is affectionately known as Wolfie. She told "Tatler" that one of the pictures painted by Wolfie earned the equivalent of around 45,000 francs. A considerable sum for a child's drawing.

Huang mentioned that she may not have told the buyer that the work was by a child. But Wolfie's passion for painting, which he has shared with his mother for years, seems to have convinced the buyer.

Wolfie is a "baby Picasso"

For Princess Beatrice, family comes first. On January 22, her family happiness expanded with the birth of her second daughter, Athena Elizabeth Rose.

Together with her husband, she already has three-year-old Sienna. Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi also brought his son Wolfie from a previous relationship into the marriage.

Wolfie was already painting with his mother at the age of five. Dara Huang already affectionately referred to her son as a "little artist" or "Baby Picasso".

She praised Wolfie's self-confident approach on Instagram. He is so much braver than her when it comes to art, she said. "I have to think and plan (...). Children just approach everything with intuition and confidence and don't hold back," said the architect. These qualities are now bearing fruit and allowing Wolfie's artistic career to flourish.

