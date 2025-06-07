  1. Residential Customers
Saudi Arabia's megacity "The Line" Pictures show: The mega project is growing - despite criticism and doubts

Christian Thumshirn

7.6.2025

The Line is the centerpiece of the futuristic megacity NEOM - a dead straight planned city in the Arabian desert. Now new photos reveal progress: The ribbon city could become a partial reality by 2030.

07.06.2025, 21:39

08.06.2025, 10:48

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • New photos show that water pipes are now being laid and initial concrete work is being carried out at The Line - a first section is due to be completed by 2030.
  • Photos also document a huge workers' camp and accompanying infrastructure projects such as an artificial harbor.
  • Reports of thousands of deaths among migrant workers shed a gloomy light on the conditions on the NEOM construction sites - Saudi Arabia denies the allegations.
Show more

Saudi Arabia's mega-project The Line continues to progress. New photos published by COO Giles Pendleton show the first visible construction activities on the 170-kilometer-long planned city.

Criticism of working conditions

While progress is being made, controversy continues: human rights organizations and the media are reporting catastrophic working conditions. According to a documentary by the British television channel ITV, over 21,000 foreign workers are said to have died in the construction of NEOM - Saudi Arabia firmly rejects these figures.

blue News shows the latest footage in the video explainer, analyzes the current state of construction and classifies what is realistic by 2030.

