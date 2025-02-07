Who will be the new James Bond? Four years after Daniel Craig's last appearance, no successor has yet been found for the 007 role. Now ex-Bond Pierce Brosnan has revealed who his favorite would be.

Now the Irish actor has joined the discussion about the 007 successor.

The 71-year-old has made a clear recommendation as to who should take over Daniel Craig's agent role: Aaron Taylor-Johnson. Show more

Pierce Brosnan played the secret agent James Bond for eight years. He saved the world as 007 in four films.

Now the Irish actor is speaking out in the debate about who should succeed Daniel Craig as Bond. And Brosnan has a clear opinion.

In the Irish talk show "The Ray D'Arcy Show", the 71-year-old praised one particular actor: "I definitely take my hat off to this guy. I think he has the qualities, the talent and the charisma to play Bond - without a doubt."

We were talking about 34-year-old Aaron Taylor-Johnson, who has been the bookmakers' favorite for months. But is that enough to convince producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson?

Fans eagerly await the unveiling of the next Bond

Daniel Craig's farewell as 007 was four and a half years ago. "No Time to Die" was released in September 2021 and grossed around 775 million dollars worldwide. A huge success.

Since then, fans have been eagerly waiting to see who will take over the iconic role.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson was considered a hot contender from the outset. But his last movie may have hurt him. The Marvel production "Kraven The Hunter", in which he played the lead role, flopped at the box office.

The film has so far only grossed just over 60 million dollars worldwide - with production costs of around 110 million. A bitter setback for the actor.

But there are also rays of hope: in 2024, he was seen in "Nosferatu - The Undead". The horror film was not only celebrated by critics, but also loved by audiences. With takings of over 166 million dollars, the remake turned out to be a commercial success. An important point in Taylor-Johnson's career.

Casting process stalled due to internal disputes

Whether Aaron Taylor-Johnson's career development has any influence at all on the choice of the new Bond remains questionable. According to the Wall Street Journal, the casting process could have stalled for a completely different reason: internal disputes.

Eon Productions holds the rights to the Bond brand, while Amazon MGM owns the exploitation rights. No new Bond film without an agreement. And communication between the parties currently seems to be at a standstill. Barbara Broccoli is said to have made unflattering remarks about the Amazon managers.

If anyone knows how complicated it can be to become Bond, it's Pierce Brosnan. As early as 1986, he was considered a hot candidate to succeed Roger Moore. But the producers of the "Remington Steele" series refused to let him go.

The role went to Timothy Dalton, who dropped out after two films. In 1994, Brosnan got his chance as 007 after all.

Perhaps it's only a matter of time for Aaron Taylor-Johnson too.

