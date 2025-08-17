Singer Pietro Lombardi and his fiancée Laura Maria Rypa have announced their separation. Rolf Vennenbernd/dpa

Surprising break-up: singer Pietro Lombardi and his fiancée Laura Maria Rypa have announced their separation. The 29-year-old shared the news via Instagram.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you Pietro Lombardi and Laura Maria Rypa have split up and informed their fans via Instagram.

They are going different ways and are putting the well-being of their children first.

The couple had been together since 2020 and have two sons together. Show more

Pietro Lombardi (33) and his fiancée Laura Maria Rypa (29) have split up. On Sunday, the influencer made the end of their relationship public in her Instagram story.

"We want to let you know that we've broken up," wrote Rypa. "Over time, we realized that we were taking different paths and that's why we decided to go our separate ways," she continued.

On Sunday, the influencer made the end of the relationship public in her Instagram story. Screenshot Instagram

The focus is now primarily on the well-being of the children. "Out of respect for our children, we don't want to say anything else publicly about this decision."

There has been no reaction from the "Deutschland sucht den Superstar" winner himself so far.

Pietro Lombardi and Laura Maria Rypa have been a couple since 2020 - with several separations and reunions during this time. They made their relationship official in September 2020. They got engaged at the end of 2022 and became parents to their first son in early 2023. Their second son was born in August 2024.