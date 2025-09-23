Pietro Lombardi (l.) and Oliver Pocher have been friends for a long time. IMAGO/Panama Pictures

Following his break-up with Laura Maria Rypa, Pietro Lombardi has found temporary shelter with Oliver Pocher. The musician lives in a small area in the comedian's basement.

Lombardi has also lived with Pocher after previous break-ups.

Meanwhile, ex-fiancée Laura Maria Rypa is living with her children and dogs in the house they originally shared near Cologne.

Lombardi sees the accommodation with Pocher as a temporary solution so that he can think about his future in peace. Show more

Pietro Lombardi (33) has found a new place to stay after splitting up with his ex-fiancée Laura Maria Rypa. The musician now lives in Oliver Pocher's (47) basement. He has his own area there with a separate entrance and a room measuring around 25 square meters, as he writes on Instagram.

Pocher returned the favor by offering him a room after Lombardi took him and his family in in 2021. At the time, Lombardi had swapped his large house in Cologne for a hotel room because Pocher's house had been flooded. Lombardi had also lived with Pocher after his separation from Sarah Engels.

Pocher lives in a house with his ex-wife Alessandra Meyer-Wölden (42) and their five children. Lombardi emphasized that although he knows the family well, he does not want to disturb their private family life. For him, staying with Pocher was a good temporary solution to think about his future in peace.

Laura Maria Rypa (29), on the other hand, lives in her new, newly renovated house near Cologne. The house was originally planned as a shared family home, but the influencer now lives there alone with her children and dogs. The move took place at the beginning of September 2025, shortly after the separation was announced.

