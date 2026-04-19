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Dress rehearsal for the journey to Mecca Pilgrims prepare for the Hajj at this training center

Christian Thumshirn

19.4.2026

For millions of Muslims, the most important journey of their lives begins in early June: the Hajj to Mecca. In Indonesia, pilgrims prepare for it in special training centers - often after decades of waiting.

19.04.2026, 16:05

The Hajj is one of the five pillars of Islam and is compulsory for devout Muslims at least once in their lives - if their health and financial means allow. Every year, millions of people travel to Mecca in Saudi Arabia for this pilgrimage, with well over two million pilgrims expected again in 2026.

The rituals are strictly defined and take place in a short space of time - tragic incidents occur time and again, such as mass panics with numerous fatalities in the past.

When millions come together, every step counts

In order to minimize such risks and safely manage the complex processes, many countries rely on intensive preparation. In Indonesia, the world's most populous Muslim country, this is done in specially established training centers. There, the pilgrimage is rehearsed under realistic conditions - a crucial step for a journey that many believers have been waiting decades for.

The images in the video show what this preparation looks like in practice.

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